Masterclass On Palliative Care

Ramaphosa vows to fix Emfuleni sewerage crisis Speaking during an oversight visit to the area on Friday, Ramaphosa assured residents that funds set aside to fix the sewerage lea... 28 October 2023 1:56 PM
Urgent need to review funding model for Gauteng’s 11 municipalities - Lesufi Lesufi in Emfuleni on Friday said most of the municipalities were facing financial constraints. 28 October 2023 12:17 PM
Traditional healer allegedly used by suspects linked to KZN mass killing dies Police said the man, believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects linked to Wednesday’s Inanda mass murder, was killed... 28 October 2023 12:13 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023 7:00 AM
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage? The 500 miners have since been released. 27 October 2023 10:12 AM
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust. 26 October 2023 9:32 PM
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco. 26 October 2023 8:39 PM
Mpumalanga Doctor wins first-ever Miss World South Africa pageant Medical Doctor Claude Mashego was crowned at a glitzy event on Saturday. 29 October 2023 2:08 PM
World Stroke Week: 1 in 4 people will have a stroke in their lifetime About 90% of strokes are preventable. 28 October 2023 12:18 PM
[WATCH]: Curious right? CAT misses MET GALA after attacking Kim Kardashian Isn't it true that cats are always curious? 27 October 2023 1:50 PM
'We must be under no illusion; this team has now peaked'- former Springbok "What is imminent now is that transition to bringing in the next generation of players,” says former Springbok prop, Eddie Andrews... 29 October 2023 11:25 AM
[WATCH] SA goes Bok bef*k as the Springboks make history The Springboks are the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions for a historic fourth time. 29 October 2023 7:52 AM
'Extraordinary and inspiring': Ramaphosa lauds Springboks' historic RWC win President Cyril Ramaphosa travelled to Paris to watch the nail-biting final match against the All Blacks and joined the Boks as th... 29 October 2023 7:14 AM
'This is a heartbreaking day' - Tributes pour in for Matthew Perry The 'Friends' star was reportedly found unresponsive in a hot tub at his house on Saturday. 29 October 2023 9:03 AM
From the Grammys to an Oscar? Ladysmith Black Mambazo docie heads to the Oscars A documentary about the much-loved local choral group's rise to global fame has been selected as South Africa's International Feat... 28 October 2023 3:25 PM
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies. 27 October 2023 8:39 AM
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery. 27 October 2023 5:27 PM
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent. 27 October 2023 3:53 PM
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday. 27 October 2023 9:53 AM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
The Masterclass With Relebogile Mabotja
Masterclass On Palliative Care

Masterclass On Palliative Care

25 October 2023 3:02 PM

Relebogile speaks to Dr Mpho Ratshikana the  Director of the Centre for Palliative Care under the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University, on Palliative care which  is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness.


Masterclass On What it entails to be an ambassador.

18 October 2023 3:03 PM

Relebogile speaks to  Nomatemba Tambo a Business Development Professional, Chief Executive Officer Of  NGPO Tambo Consultancy and an Ambassador. And Nomatemba Tambo is an accomplished diplomat and business development professional, who has made significant contributions to international relations, diplomacy, and economic growth.

Masterclass On Trichology Part 2

11 October 2023 3:03 PM

Relebogile speaks to Trichologist and Owner of Feso Hair Clinic, Dr Leticia Kuda Mupawose on hair and scalp issues and Dr Leticia answers the listeners questions on hair issues. 

Masterclass On Trichology

4 October 2023 3:00 PM

Relebogile speaks to Dr. Kuda Mupawose a Trichologist and Owner of Feso Hair Clinic, speaks about trichology, the study of diseases or problems related to the hair and scalp, as well the treatments.

Masterclass On AI & Humanoid Robots

27 September 2023 3:10 PM

Guest: Abdul Malik Tejan – Sie Jr l | Chief software engineer /Director and founder of Africa School of Technology

Masterclass On different types of jazz

20 September 2023 3:15 PM

Relebogile had a Masterclass on different types of jazz with Composer, Bassist and Educator, Carlo Mombelli. They unpacked the music, history, different styles and jazz musicians as a build up to the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival 2023

Masterclass On Speech Therapy - Part 2

13 September 2023 3:03 PM

Relebogile speaks to Carianne Vermeulen a Speech & Language Therapist, as we delve into part 2 on the masterclass of  speech and language therapy for adults. 

Masterclass on Speech Therapy

6 September 2023 3:00 PM

Relebogile speaks to Carianne Vermeulen a Speech & Language Therapist, about Speech therapy, also known as speech-language therapy or speech pathology which is a specialized field that focuses on diagnosing and treating communication and speech disorders.

Masterclass – On Chiropractic

30 August 2023 3:10 PM

Relebogile speaks to Dr Samantha Young, a registered Chiropractor, as she shares her in-depth insight about chiropractic medicine. 

Masterclass – On Brewing Beer

23 August 2023 3:11 PM

Relebogile speaks to Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela a South African Brew Master about the art and process of brewing beer. 

R3.3bn budget set to build bridges in rural areas over 3 years - Zikalala

29 October 2023 6:16 PM

DBE ramps up security measures to avoid exam paper leaks

29 October 2023 5:05 PM

ActionSA in KZN lobbies support for Durban ICC board to be dissolved

29 October 2023 4:44 PM

