Masterclass On Palliative Care

Relebogile speaks to Dr Mpho Ratshikana the Director of the Centre for Palliative Care under the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University, on Palliative care which is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness.
Relebogile speaks to Nomatemba Tambo a Business Development Professional, Chief Executive Officer Of NGPO Tambo Consultancy and an Ambassador. And Nomatemba Tambo is an accomplished diplomat and business development professional, who has made significant contributions to international relations, diplomacy, and economic growth.
Relebogile speaks to Trichologist and Owner of Feso Hair Clinic, Dr Leticia Kuda Mupawose on hair and scalp issues and Dr Leticia answers the listeners questions on hair issues.
Relebogile speaks to Dr. Kuda Mupawose a Trichologist and Owner of Feso Hair Clinic, speaks about trichology, the study of diseases or problems related to the hair and scalp, as well the treatments.
Guest: Abdul Malik Tejan – Sie Jr l | Chief software engineer /Director and founder of Africa School of Technology
Relebogile had a Masterclass on different types of jazz with Composer, Bassist and Educator, Carlo Mombelli. They unpacked the music, history, different styles and jazz musicians as a build up to the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival 2023
Relebogile speaks to Carianne Vermeulen a Speech & Language Therapist, as we delve into part 2 on the masterclass of speech and language therapy for adults.
Relebogile speaks to Carianne Vermeulen a Speech & Language Therapist, about Speech therapy, also known as speech-language therapy or speech pathology which is a specialized field that focuses on diagnosing and treating communication and speech disorders.
Relebogile speaks to Dr Samantha Young, a registered Chiropractor, as she shares her in-depth insight about chiropractic medicine.
Relebogile speaks to Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela a South African Brew Master about the art and process of brewing beer.