Masterclass On Property Owner’s Legal Compliance Part 2

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School bullies are often bullied and 'need counselling, not punishment' A study shows that pupils who bully others at school are often bullied too and that this behaviour is a reflection of our society. 8 January 2024 3:46 PM
Gold One dismisses over 400 mine workers in wake of illegal strike Gold One mine - previously at the heart of two hostage situations – has confirmed the dismissal of over 400 workers. 8 January 2024 3:22 PM
NHI Bill threatens all citizens' human rights - Health Funders Association The Health Funders Association (HFA) believes that the National Health Insurance (NHI) will be a threat to our constitutional righ... 8 January 2024 2:36 PM
View all Local
SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections The South African Communist Party (SACP) is taking on Jacob Zuma’s MK party. 8 January 2024 12:48 PM
112-year-old ANC unlikely to win future elections outright - Ralph Mathekga The ANC is gearing up to host its 112th anniversary celebration this weekend. 8 January 2024 12:22 PM
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
View all Politics
How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier) Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book... 8 January 2024 6:45 AM
How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach. 3 January 2024 2:08 PM
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals. 29 December 2023 3:08 PM
View all Business
Prepaid vs contract: Knowing which phone deal best suits you Ultimately, it is all about your circumstances and what you can afford. 8 January 2024 3:04 PM
E-cigarette taxes: SA must strike a balance between economic and health concerns The 21st century has seen a massive expansion in the ways that people can consume tobacco and nicotine. 8 January 2024 10:45 AM
Should I have children? Why society’s idealisation of motherhood benefits no one For anyone considering their biological clock, this one's for you. 8 January 2024 10:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February. 5 January 2024 2:40 PM
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands. 3 January 2024 12:47 PM
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days "He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist 3 January 2024 11:43 AM
View all Sport
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villie... 8 January 2024 2:12 PM
Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today Uh huh huh, Elvis was a Capricorn! 8 January 2024 11:36 AM
'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ took home five Golden Globe awards. 8 January 2024 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. 8 January 2024 12:09 PM
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap 1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden. 5 January 2024 1:46 PM
Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals. 5 January 2024 11:47 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier) Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book... 8 January 2024 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
arrow_forward
The Masterclass with Relebogile Mabotja
arrow_forward
Masterclass On Property Owner’s Legal Compliance Part 2

Masterclass On Property Owner’s Legal Compliance Part 2

3 January 2024 3:13 PM

Uveka speaks to Rowan Terry the Legal consultant at TPN Credit Bureau on a continuation of a masterclass about legal compliance for property managers, landlords and property owners. 


More episodes from The Masterclass with Relebogile Mabotja

Masterclass on Property Owner’s Legal Compliance

27 December 2023 3:05 PM

Uveka speaks to Rowan Terry the Legal consultant at TPN Credit Bureau about a legal masterclass for landlords. On what should be included in your lease agreement, what is fair wear and tear? Compliance with SA laws, proven tips and legal strategies for property managers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass On Being a Jockey.

20 December 2023 3:03 PM

Relebogile speaks to Kabelo Matsunyane a Jockey and the Winner of the prestigious Durban July 2023, about what it takes to become a jockey. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Parole Part 2

13 December 2023 3:02 PM

Relebogile speaks to Singabakho Nxumalo the National Spokesperson for Correctional Services continuing the conversation on the inner workings of parole in South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Parole Part 1

6 December 2023 3:04 PM

Relebogile speaks to the National Spokesperson for Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo about the inner workings of parole in South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on the cost of buying a house.

29 November 2023 3:02 PM

Relebogile speaks to Zydah Manuel the ABSA Portfolio Manager for the First Time Home Buyer segment about the cost of buying a house and the hidden costs homeowners encounter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass On Hyper Independence

22 November 2023 3:01 PM

Relebogile speaks to  Debbie Howes, Clinical Psychologist about hyper independence how it can manifest itself thoughout your life expereinces and how one can work on healing from hyper independence.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass On Glassblowing/Glass Art

15 November 2023 3:01 PM

Relebogile speaks to Mike Hyam who is a Director and Partner at Smelt Glass Studio about the art of glassblowing and glass art design. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass On Radiography

8 November 2023 3:03 PM

Relebogile speaks to Naseerah Docrat who is a Radiographer and Mammographer, about Radiography which is the art and science of using radiation to provide images of the tissues, organs, bones, and vessels that comprise the human body. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass On Palliative Care

25 October 2023 3:02 PM

Relebogile speaks to Dr Mpho Ratshikana the  Director of the Centre for Palliative Care under the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University, on Palliative care which  is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gold One dismisses over 400 mine workers in wake of illegal strike

Business Local

Disaster Management on high alert after heavy rain triggers floods in Joburg

Weather Local

ANC broke its back and defended Zuma in futility, says Mbalula

Politics

EWN Highlights

DA to open criminal case against Nzimande following corruption allegations

8 January 2024 6:09 PM

Alex residents who fled Jukskei River flooding return to rebuild homes

8 January 2024 5:33 PM

Gold One dismisses over 400 mine workers in wake of illegal strike

8 January 2024 5:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA