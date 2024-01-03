Masterclass On Property Owner’s Legal Compliance Part 2

Uveka speaks to Rowan Terry the Legal consultant at TPN Credit Bureau about a legal masterclass for landlords. On what should be included in your lease agreement, what is fair wear and tear? Compliance with SA laws, proven tips and legal strategies for property managers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Relebogile speaks to Kabelo Matsunyane a Jockey and the Winner of the prestigious Durban July 2023, about what it takes to become a jockey.
Relebogile speaks to Singabakho Nxumalo the National Spokesperson for Correctional Services continuing the conversation on the inner workings of parole in South Africa.
Relebogile speaks to the National Spokesperson for Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo about the inner workings of parole in South Africa.
Relebogile speaks to Zydah Manuel the ABSA Portfolio Manager for the First Time Home Buyer segment about the cost of buying a house and the hidden costs homeowners encounter
Relebogile speaks to Debbie Howes, Clinical Psychologist about hyper independence how it can manifest itself thoughout your life expereinces and how one can work on healing from hyper independence.
Relebogile speaks to Mike Hyam who is a Director and Partner at Smelt Glass Studio about the art of glassblowing and glass art design.
Relebogile speaks to Naseerah Docrat who is a Radiographer and Mammographer, about Radiography which is the art and science of using radiation to provide images of the tissues, organs, bones, and vessels that comprise the human body.
Relebogile speaks to Dr Mpho Ratshikana the Director of the Centre for Palliative Care under the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University, on Palliative care which is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness.