Aleck Skosana: You can’t have Comrades Marathon in December

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with. 30 April 2020 4:59 PM
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19 Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura. 30 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all Local
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg. 30 April 2020 10:49 AM
View all Politics
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 30 April 2020 6:16 PM
View all Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
arrow_forward
Aleck Skosana: You can’t have Comrades Marathon in December

Aleck Skosana: You can’t have Comrades Marathon in December

Aleck Skhosana, Athletics South Africa president, gave reasons and conditions of the comrades marathon being postponed



More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

Swimming 36km for hunger relief during coronavirus lockdown

26 April 2020 9:09 PM

Adrian 'Buff' van Westenbrugge will try to swim 36 km in his pool! This is to raise funds for children and families heavily impacted by the coronavirus.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to get back into exercise as the lockdown eases

26 April 2020 8:49 PM

Personal Fitness Trainer Billy Khumalo says take it slow when you start running from next week Friday. Khumalo added that you must control your sugar intake.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aubrey Modiba draws positives from coronavirus lockdown

26 April 2020 8:39 PM

Aubrey Modiba, SuperSport United midfielder, says the lockdown has helped him recover from his injuries and spend time with his family

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Temba Bavuma reflects on his cricketing career

26 April 2020 7:56 PM

Temba Bavuma, Proteas cricketer, says he has been able to give back through his career. He says the Temba Bavuma Foundation is close 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Graeme Smith shares his love for grassroots cricket

24 April 2020 9:30 PM

Cricket SA Director Graeme Smith looks ahead to Cricket SA’s future after COVID-19. He lauded the organization for their efforts in developing cricket. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How big is esports?

19 April 2020 9:20 PM

Clive Warg, chairperson of the War Games at Wits University, says esport is bigger than people think. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the Mercedes Benz C-Class value for money…

19 April 2020 9:19 PM

Motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi, says the C-Class isn’t just family orientated but is targeting young professionals

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tim Sukazi: TS Galaxy’s success was not by mistake

19 April 2020 8:37 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barry Hendricks: Sascoc needs to stop running to media for internal disputes

17 April 2020 8:24 PM

Barry Hendricks, suspended acting president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), has hit back at his suspension saying Sascoc hasn't received any funding since 2016. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

‘I’m excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA