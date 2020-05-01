Marks Maponyane blames lack of hunger for lack of goals in PSL

Streaming issues? Report here
COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 245,747 people had been tested in both the private and public sectors. 3 May 2020 8:13 PM
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy MEC David Maynier says submissions will be made to national government. Targeted sectors include construction and e-commerce. 3 May 2020 10:39 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
[LISTEN] How Lebogang Mokubela mastered best methods to run township business Lemok Digital founder Lebogang Mokubela speaks about the challenges and triumphs of running a township based company. 1 May 2020 3:44 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Marks Maponyane blames lack of hunger for lack of goals in PSL

Marks Maponyane blames lack of hunger for lack of goals in PSL

Marks Maponyane, legendary footballer, says the lack of hunger from strikers in the PSL is part of the reason why there isn’t an abundance of goals. Maponyane also reflected on his career and thanked Doctor Khumalo’s for helping him with his career.



Playing with world class players elevates you

1 May 2020 8:47 PM

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi says he still pinches himself when he plays for the Proteas. He says he still get goosebumps.  

Swimming 36km for hunger relief during coronavirus lockdown

26 April 2020 9:09 PM

Adrian 'Buff' van Westenbrugge will try to swim 36 km in his pool! This is to raise funds for children and families heavily impacted by the coronavirus.

How to get back into exercise as the lockdown eases

26 April 2020 8:49 PM

Personal Fitness Trainer Billy Khumalo says take it slow when you start running from next week Friday. Khumalo added that you must control your sugar intake.

Aubrey Modiba draws positives from coronavirus lockdown

26 April 2020 8:39 PM

Aubrey Modiba, SuperSport United midfielder, says the lockdown has helped him recover from his injuries and spend time with his family

Temba Bavuma reflects on his cricketing career

26 April 2020 7:56 PM

Temba Bavuma, Proteas cricketer, says he has been able to give back through his career. He says the Temba Bavuma Foundation is close 

Graeme Smith shares his love for grassroots cricket

24 April 2020 9:30 PM

Cricket SA Director Graeme Smith looks ahead to Cricket SA’s future after COVID-19. He lauded the organization for their efforts in developing cricket. 

How big is esports?

19 April 2020 9:20 PM

Clive Warg, chairperson of the War Games at Wits University, says esport is bigger than people think. 

Why the Mercedes Benz C-Class value for money…

19 April 2020 9:19 PM

Motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi, says the C-Class isn’t just family orientated but is targeting young professionals

Tim Sukazi: TS Galaxy’s success was not by mistake

19 April 2020 8:37 PM
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms

ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore

COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded

Competition Tribunal to hear Dis-Chem’s essential items price inflation case

3 May 2020 5:32 PM

FS health officials conduct door-to-door testing, screening in some areas

3 May 2020 3:46 PM

Fisheries Dept to distribute over 10,000 food parcels to small-scale fishers

3 May 2020 3:34 PM

