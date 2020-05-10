How expensive is it to maintain a horse in racing industry?

Vee Moodley, CEO of National Horse Racing Authority, says it costs about R6,000 to maintain a horse that races. Moodley says because the sport is no contact, the industry should be allowed to continue behind closed doors.
Matthys Beukes spoke to Buhle Madulini about riding his moutain bike for 1000 km in his yard
Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says Toyota is trying to change the perception that the Corolla is an e-hailing car. Toyota virtually launched the new vehicle
Dr Peter Baxter, Bidvest Wits team doctor, discussed how COVID-19 will affect players/staff if the PSL returns behind closed doors. He said "Until we can control everything, which will be difficult, then we can say it's safe to play."
Marks Maponyane, legendary footballer, says the lack of hunger from strikers in the PSL is part of the reason why there isn't an abundance of goals. Maponyane also reflected on his career and thanked Doctor Khumalo's for helping him with his career.
Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi says he still pinches himself when he plays for the Proteas. He says he still get goosebumps.
Adrian 'Buff' van Westenbrugge will try to swim 36 km in his pool! This is to raise funds for children and families heavily impacted by the coronavirus.
Personal Fitness Trainer Billy Khumalo says take it slow when you start running from next week Friday. Khumalo added that you must control your sugar intake.
Aubrey Modiba, SuperSport United midfielder, says the lockdown has helped him recover from his injuries and spend time with his family
Temba Bavuma, Proteas cricketer, says he has been able to give back through his career. He says the Temba Bavuma Foundation is close