Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Set to take place in October

TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor Lourens van Staden says a newspaper that reported the cancellation will have to retract the reportv 15 May 2020 1:12 PM
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19. 15 May 2020 11:28 AM
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown. 15 May 2020 11:12 AM
Religious organisations aggrieved that gatherings aren't allowed under lockdown Freedom of religion SA's Michael Swain says the community have not been factored in any published lockdown levels. 15 May 2020 7:51 AM
Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores' South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible. 14 May 2020 12:58 PM
Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open. 14 May 2020 7:43 AM
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 15 May 2020 9:11 AM
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
UPDATE: 18,537 tests conducted in 24 hours, SA records nine more deaths The Department of Health announced on Friday that a total of 421,555 tests had been done in South Africa. 15 May 2020 8:41 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
Best of SportsTalk
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Set to take place in October

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Set to take place in October

Francois Pienaar - Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Chairman



More episodes from Best of SportsTalk

What's Happening in F1

15 May 2020 8:46 PM

Eugene Manganyi - Sportswriter at Supersport

1000 km in a yard

10 May 2020 9:10 PM

Matthys Beukes spoke to Buhle Madulini about riding his moutain bike for 1000 km in his yard

Why the new Toyota Corolla is not just an Uber car

10 May 2020 8:42 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says Toyota is trying to change the perception that the Corolla is an e-hailing car. Toyota virtually launched the new vehicle

How expensive is it to maintain a horse in racing industry?

10 May 2020 8:24 PM

Vee Moodley, CEO of National Horse Racing Authority, says it costs about R6,000 to maintain a horse that races. Moodley says because the sport is no contact, the industry should be allowed to continue behind closed doors.

Can the PSL play behind closed doors during COVID-19?

10 May 2020 7:57 PM

Dr Peter Baxter, Bidvest Wits team doctor, discussed how COVID-19 will affect players/staff if the PSL returns behind closed doors. He said “Until we can control everything, which will be difficult, then we can say it's safe to play.”

Marks Maponyane blames lack of hunger for lack of goals in PSL

3 May 2020 8:15 PM

Marks Maponyane, legendary footballer, says the lack of hunger from strikers in the PSL is part of the reason why there isn’t an abundance of goals. Maponyane also reflected on his career and thanked Doctor Khumalo’s for helping him with his career.

Playing with world class players elevates you

1 May 2020 8:47 PM

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi says he still pinches himself when he plays for the Proteas. He says he still get goosebumps.  

Swimming 36km for hunger relief during coronavirus lockdown

26 April 2020 9:09 PM

Adrian 'Buff' van Westenbrugge will try to swim 36 km in his pool! This is to raise funds for children and families heavily impacted by the coronavirus.

How to get back into exercise as the lockdown eases

26 April 2020 8:49 PM

Personal Fitness Trainer Billy Khumalo says take it slow when you start running from next week Friday. Khumalo added that you must control your sugar intake.

Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended

Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery

UPDATE: 18,537 tests conducted in 24 hours, SA records nine more deaths

Cape Town brewery vats become soup pots to feed needy

15 May 2020 8:43 PM

Trump hopes for COVID-19 vaccine by end of year, 'maybe before'

15 May 2020 8:39 PM

Brazil health minister resigns amid coronavirus crisis

15 May 2020 8:12 PM

