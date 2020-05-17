Profiling the Legendary Doctor ’16 Valve’ Khumalo

Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food #1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs. 16 May 2020 3:23 PM
Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery Baby Renesmè has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Atresia and will undergo surgery on Friday night. 15 May 2020 4:47 PM
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court. 15 May 2020 3:51 PM
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 15 May 2020 9:11 AM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
Podcasts

SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
Best of SportsTalk
Profiling the Legendary Doctor ’16 Valve’ Khumalo

Buhle Madulini profiles the legendary Doctor ’16 Valve’ Khumalo 



More episodes from Best of SportsTalk

Reviewing the Audi A1 Sportback

17 May 2020 9:13 PM

Kumbi drove the Audi A1 Sportback, Buhle Madulini get his reaction of the compact Sportback 

2020 COMRADES MARATHON IS CANCELLED, A FIRST IN 75 YEARS

17 May 2020 8:58 PM

As the 2020 comrades Marathon is cancelled for the first time in 75 years Buhle Madulini speaks to Gerda Steyn to get her reaction on the cancellation and how she’s staying fit in this time 

STELLENSPORT PREMIER NETBALL LEAGUE 2020

17 May 2020 8:47 PM

We need to see more of our male counterparts supporting netball” says Maties Head Coach, Zanele Mdodana 

What's Happening in F1

15 May 2020 8:46 PM

Eugene Manganyi - Sportswriter at Supersport

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Set to take place in October

15 May 2020 8:42 PM

Francois Pienaar - Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Chairman

1000 km in a yard

10 May 2020 9:10 PM

Matthys Beukes spoke to Buhle Madulini about riding his moutain bike for 1000 km in his yard

Why the new Toyota Corolla is not just an Uber car

10 May 2020 8:42 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says Toyota is trying to change the perception that the Corolla is an e-hailing car. Toyota virtually launched the new vehicle

How expensive is it to maintain a horse in racing industry?

10 May 2020 8:24 PM

Vee Moodley, CEO of National Horse Racing Authority, says it costs about R6,000 to maintain a horse that races. Moodley says because the sport is no contact, the industry should be allowed to continue behind closed doors.

Can the PSL play behind closed doors during COVID-19?

10 May 2020 7:57 PM

Dr Peter Baxter, Bidvest Wits team doctor, discussed how COVID-19 will affect players/staff if the PSL returns behind closed doors. He said “Until we can control everything, which will be difficult, then we can say it's safe to play.”

Trending

UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583

World Local

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

Business Local

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Outcry in Algeria after pregnant doctor dies of virus

17 May 2020 6:36 PM

Denosa: Provision of PPE for health workers vital during coronavirus pandemic

17 May 2020 6:31 PM

Tanzanian prayers quelled the coronavirus - Magufuli

17 May 2020 5:34 PM

