Profiling the Legendary Doctor ’16 Valve’ Khumalo

Kumbi drove the Audi A1 Sportback, Buhle Madulini get his reaction of the compact SportbackLISTEN TO PODCAST
As the 2020 comrades Marathon is cancelled for the first time in 75 years Buhle Madulini speaks to Gerda Steyn to get her reaction on the cancellation and how she’s staying fit in this timeLISTEN TO PODCAST
We need to see more of our male counterparts supporting netball” says Maties Head Coach, Zanele MdodanaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eugene Manganyi - Sportswriter at SupersportLISTEN TO PODCAST
Francois Pienaar - Sanlam Cape Town Marathon ChairmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Matthys Beukes spoke to Buhle Madulini about riding his moutain bike for 1000 km in his yardLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says Toyota is trying to change the perception that the Corolla is an e-hailing car. Toyota virtually launched the new vehicleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Vee Moodley, CEO of National Horse Racing Authority, says it costs about R6,000 to maintain a horse that races. Moodley says because the sport is no contact, the industry should be allowed to continue behind closed doors.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Peter Baxter, Bidvest Wits team doctor, discussed how COVID-19 will affect players/staff if the PSL returns behind closed doors. He said “Until we can control everything, which will be difficult, then we can say it's safe to play.”LISTEN TO PODCAST