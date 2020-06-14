WHAT IS PIGEON RACING?

Kumbi reviews the new Ford Figo FreestyleLISTEN TO PODCAST
We talk Women in sport, The Adidas Campaign and Cricket with Laura Wolvaardt, National Women’s Cricketer and Kate Woods, Senior Marketing Director at Adidas SALISTEN TO PODCAST
FarPost editor, Tiyani Mabasa reveals who the new sponsor for the PSL will beLISTEN TO PODCAST
“It is official! We are officially a PSL team! Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players.” That’s the breaking news from last night, when TTM confirmed the rumours that The Clever Boys will no longer be known as that. We get a comment from Tshidino Ndou, Tsha-Khu-Ma Tsha Ma-Dzi-vha-Ndi-La (TTM) Communications and Marketing managerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kumbi Mtshakazi reviews the BMW 4 Series
We look at why Conor McGregor retired this time around with boxing analyst, Peter LeopengLISTEN TO PODCAST
Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex appreciate their fans for their support at matches as they fan face the possibility of playing their matches in empty stadiumsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, reviews the Polo GTi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tiyani Mabasa, Far Post editor, says with reports linking the Clever Boys to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, are still not confirmed but there’s no smoke without fire......LISTEN TO PODCAST