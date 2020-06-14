Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
arrow_forward
Ford Figo Goes Freestyle

Ford Figo Goes Freestyle

14 June 2020 9:12 PM

Kumbi reviews the new Ford Figo Freestyle


More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

WHAT IS PIGEON RACING?

14 June 2020 8:59 PM

These are interesting times people, Pigeon Racing is a thing. Buhle Madulini speaks to Vice President of Pigeon racing, Shane Gerber about the unusual yet interesting sport 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CRICKET, SCIENCE AND LAURA WOLVAARDT

14 June 2020 8:47 PM

We talk Women in sport, The Adidas Campaign and Cricket with  Laura Wolvaardt, National Women’s Cricketer and Kate Woods, Senior Marketing Director at Adidas SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A New Sponsor for the PSL

14 June 2020 8:10 PM

FarPost editor, Tiyani Mabasa reveals who the new sponsor for the PSL will be 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BIDVEST WITS' PSL STATUS BOUGHT BY TTM FC, EXPECTED TO MOVE TO THOHOYANDOU

14 June 2020 7:55 PM

“It is official! We are officially a PSL team! Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players.” That’s the breaking news from last night, when TTM confirmed the rumours that The Clever Boys will no longer be known as that. We get a comment from Tshidino Ndou, Tsha-Khu-Ma Tsha Ma-Dzi-vha-Ndi-La (TTM) Communications and Marketing manager

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Motoring Review

7 June 2020 9:16 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi reviews the BMW 4 Series

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex appreciate their fans for their support at matches as they fan face the possibility of playing their matches in empty stadiums

7 June 2020 8:28 PM

We look at why Conor McGregor retired this time around with boxing analyst, Peter Leopeng

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile on Bidvest Wits Players, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex

7 June 2020 8:21 PM

Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex appreciate their fans for their support at matches as they fan face the possibility of playing their matches in empty stadiums 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A review of the new Polo GTi

31 May 2020 9:19 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, reviews the Polo GTi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could Bidvest Wits move to Limpopo?

31 May 2020 8:57 PM

Tiyani Mabasa, Far Post editor, says with reports linking the Clever Boys to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, are still not confirmed but there’s no smoke without fire......

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

