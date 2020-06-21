Francois Pienaar, retired Springbok player

Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
Latest Local
Will enforcing zero-tolerance drunk driving law turn into logistical nightmare? Under the new law you won't be able to have a single drink before driving, as you can't have any alcohol in your blood whatsoever. 21 June 2020 3:39 PM
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night. 19 June 2020 7:12 PM
Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men Nal’ibali head of communications Ben Rycroft urges father figures to read and connect with children on Father’s Day. 19 June 2020 6:58 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
Francois Pienaar, retired Springbok player

Francois Pienaar, retired Springbok player

21 June 2020 7:34 PM

1995 RUGBY WORLD CUP: FRANCOIS PIENAAR LAUDS THE INFLUENCE OF HIS TWO LEFT WINGS


#ChampionFathers

21 June 2020 8:15 PM

Reneilwe Letsolonyane, Highlands Park midfielder honours fathers with the #ChampionFathers Campaign  

PSL's longest-serving player

21 June 2020 7:53 PM

“I will always be grateful to Orlando Pirates for making me the player I am” says Amazulu Goalkeeper,  Moeneeb “Slim Kat” Josephs 

Ford Figo Goes Freestyle

14 June 2020 9:12 PM

Kumbi reviews the new Ford Figo Freestyle

WHAT IS PIGEON RACING?

14 June 2020 8:59 PM

These are interesting times people, Pigeon Racing is a thing. Buhle Madulini speaks to Vice President of Pigeon racing, Shane Gerber about the unusual yet interesting sport 

CRICKET, SCIENCE AND LAURA WOLVAARDT

14 June 2020 8:47 PM

We talk Women in sport, The Adidas Campaign and Cricket with  Laura Wolvaardt, National Women’s Cricketer and Kate Woods, Senior Marketing Director at Adidas SA

A New Sponsor for the PSL

14 June 2020 8:10 PM

FarPost editor, Tiyani Mabasa reveals who the new sponsor for the PSL will be 

BIDVEST WITS' PSL STATUS BOUGHT BY TTM FC, EXPECTED TO MOVE TO THOHOYANDOU

14 June 2020 7:55 PM

“It is official! We are officially a PSL team! Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players.” That’s the breaking news from last night, when TTM confirmed the rumours that The Clever Boys will no longer be known as that. We get a comment from Tshidino Ndou, Tsha-Khu-Ma Tsha Ma-Dzi-vha-Ndi-La (TTM) Communications and Marketing manager

Motoring Review

7 June 2020 9:16 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi reviews the BMW 4 Series

 

Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex appreciate their fans for their support at matches as they fan face the possibility of playing their matches in empty stadiums

7 June 2020 8:28 PM

We look at why Conor McGregor retired this time around with boxing analyst, Peter Leopeng

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT

Local

[UPDATE] 4,966 new infections as SA recoveries surpass 50,000

World Local

Chinese researchers launch phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine

21 June 2020 7:05 PM

Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edge sword'

21 June 2020 5:35 PM

Calls for SA men to do more to improve the lives of women, children

21 June 2020 4:26 PM

