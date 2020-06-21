SAFA REMOVES TWO VICE-PRESIDENTS, IN CONSULTATION ABOUT RETRENCHMENTS

Tebogo Motlanthe, Safa’s acting CEO speaks on the removal of two SAFA Vice-Presidents
Pending allegations that she disregarding football protocols and stepping outside of the sport's strict internal procedures, Rea Ledwaba, Vice President of SAFA shares light on her dramatic removal
Reneilwe Letsolonyane, Highlands Park midfielder honours fathers with the #ChampionFathers Campaign
"I will always be grateful to Orlando Pirates for making me the player I am" says Amazulu Goalkeeper, Moeneeb "Slim Kat" Josephs
1995 RUGBY WORLD CUP: FRANCOIS PIENAAR LAUDS THE INFLUENCE OF HIS TWO LEFT WINGS
Kumbi reviews the new Ford Figo Freestyle
These are interesting times people, Pigeon Racing is a thing. Buhle Madulini speaks to Vice President of Pigeon racing, Shane Gerber about the unusual yet interesting sport
We talk Women in sport, The Adidas Campaign and Cricket with Laura Wolvaardt, National Women's Cricketer and Kate Woods, Senior Marketing Director at Adidas SA
FarPost editor, Tiyani Mabasa reveals who the new sponsor for the PSL will be
"It is official! We are officially a PSL team! Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players." That's the breaking news from last night, when TTM confirmed the rumours that The Clever Boys will no longer be known as that. We get a comment from Tshidino Ndou, Tsha-Khu-Ma Tsha Ma-Dzi-vha-Ndi-La (TTM) Communications and Marketing manager