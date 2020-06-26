Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted. 26 June 2020 10:51 PM
Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair? Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out. 26 June 2020 6:00 PM
Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend. 26 June 2020 5:35 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
SA sprinter Silusapho Dingiswayo’s last hurdle to get to US

SA sprinter Silusapho Dingiswayo’s last hurdle to get to US

26 June 2020 8:12 PM

Silusapho Dingiswayo’s to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Anaso Jobodwana and Ncinci Titi, two prominent Eastern Cape-born sprinters who took their athletics to a different level, through the American Collegiate Athletics system.


More episodes from Best of SportsTalk

SAFA REMOVES TWO VICE-PRESIDENTS, IN CONSULTATION ABOUT RETRENCHMENTS

21 June 2020 8:57 PM

Tebogo Motlanthe, Safa’s acting CEO speaks on the removal of two SAFA Vice-Presidents 

TENSION BREWING AS RIA LEDWABA PREPARES TO FIGHT HER DRAMATIC REMOVAL AS SAFA VICE PRESIDENT

21 June 2020 8:49 PM

Pending allegations that she disregarding football protocols and stepping outside of the sport's strict internal procedures, Rea Ledwaba, Vice President of SAFA shares light on her dramatic removal 

#ChampionFathers

21 June 2020 8:15 PM

Reneilwe Letsolonyane, Highlands Park midfielder honours fathers with the #ChampionFathers Campaign  

PSL's longest-serving player

21 June 2020 7:53 PM

“I will always be grateful to Orlando Pirates for making me the player I am” says Amazulu Goalkeeper,  Moeneeb “Slim Kat” Josephs 

Francois Pienaar, retired Springbok player

21 June 2020 7:34 PM

1995 RUGBY WORLD CUP: FRANCOIS PIENAAR LAUDS THE INFLUENCE OF HIS TWO LEFT WINGS

Ford Figo Goes Freestyle

14 June 2020 9:12 PM

Kumbi reviews the new Ford Figo Freestyle

WHAT IS PIGEON RACING?

14 June 2020 8:59 PM

These are interesting times people, Pigeon Racing is a thing. Buhle Madulini speaks to Vice President of Pigeon racing, Shane Gerber about the unusual yet interesting sport 

CRICKET, SCIENCE AND LAURA WOLVAARDT

14 June 2020 8:47 PM

We talk Women in sport, The Adidas Campaign and Cricket with  Laura Wolvaardt, National Women’s Cricketer and Kate Woods, Senior Marketing Director at Adidas SA

A New Sponsor for the PSL

14 June 2020 8:10 PM

FarPost editor, Tiyani Mabasa reveals who the new sponsor for the PSL will be 

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

