Motoring Review: Suzuki S-Presso

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases set to hit areas with high economic activity Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says SA braces for an anticipated spike in positive cases 'during the latter winter months'. 28 June 2020 9:10 PM
Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries The association said the regulations in their current form will lead to the implosion of the sector as patrons have a culture of h... 28 June 2020 6:15 PM
Santaco threatens strike if any taxi is impounded as patience wears thin Santaco President Phillip Taaibosch said taxis will carry passengers at full capacity and will also resume interprovincial travel... 28 June 2020 5:02 PM
View all Local
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
View all Politics
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
arrow_forward
Motoring Review: Suzuki S-Presso

Motoring Review: Suzuki S-Presso

28 June 2020 9:11 PM

Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi drove the Suzuki S-Presso  


More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

What’s Happening in Tennis

28 June 2020 8:57 PM

Peter Stemmet, Al Jazeera Sports Journalist serves a dose of what is happening in the world of Tennis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daine Klate Partners with Betway

28 June 2020 7:52 PM

Recently retired star Daine Klate, alongside the evergreen Reneilwe Letsholonyane, have partnered with the leading sports betting and entertainment company as part of the brand’s monthly #BetwayCares initiatives, that seeks to aid the development of sport across South African communities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA sprinter Silusapho Dingiswayo’s last hurdle to get to US

26 June 2020 8:12 PM

Silusapho Dingiswayo’s to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Anaso Jobodwana and Ncinci Titi, two prominent Eastern Cape-born sprinters who took their athletics to a different level, through the American Collegiate Athletics system.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAFA REMOVES TWO VICE-PRESIDENTS, IN CONSULTATION ABOUT RETRENCHMENTS

21 June 2020 8:57 PM

Tebogo Motlanthe, Safa’s acting CEO speaks on the removal of two SAFA Vice-Presidents 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TENSION BREWING AS RIA LEDWABA PREPARES TO FIGHT HER DRAMATIC REMOVAL AS SAFA VICE PRESIDENT

21 June 2020 8:49 PM

Pending allegations that she disregarding football protocols and stepping outside of the sport's strict internal procedures, Rea Ledwaba, Vice President of SAFA shares light on her dramatic removal 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#ChampionFathers

21 June 2020 8:15 PM

Reneilwe Letsolonyane, Highlands Park midfielder honours fathers with the #ChampionFathers Campaign  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PSL's longest-serving player

21 June 2020 7:53 PM

“I will always be grateful to Orlando Pirates for making me the player I am” says Amazulu Goalkeeper,  Moeneeb “Slim Kat” Josephs 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Francois Pienaar, retired Springbok player

21 June 2020 7:34 PM

1995 RUGBY WORLD CUP: FRANCOIS PIENAAR LAUDS THE INFLUENCE OF HIS TWO LEFT WINGS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ford Figo Goes Freestyle

14 June 2020 9:12 PM

Kumbi reviews the new Ford Figo Freestyle

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases set to hit areas with high economic activity

World Local

Santaco threatens strike if any taxi is impounded as patience wears thin

Local

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

Local

EWN Highlights

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

28 June 2020 6:15 PM

We're out! Public Enterprises withdraws from SAA restructuring forum

28 June 2020 4:31 PM

KZN Health still waiting for ventilators ordered in March as it only has 200

28 June 2020 3:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA