Seabelo Senatla on life, career & Springboks ambitions’

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths. 3 July 2020 9:27 PM
SABC formally restores editorial independence in its newsroom The move reverses what was known as an upward referral policy introduced during the tenure of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. 3 July 2020 5:26 PM
[LISTEN] Increase in porn addiction, anxiety among SA workers during lockdown Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa MD Andrew Davies. 3 July 2020 5:14 PM
View all Local
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
View all Business
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream The musician recently released his second EP 'Renegade'. He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 3 July 2020 3:41 PM
[WATCH] Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:53 AM
Labour MP Claudia Webbe smashes phone after it kept ringing during speech Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths. 3 July 2020 9:27 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
View all World
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
arrow_forward
Best of SportsTalk
arrow_forward
Seabelo Senatla on life, career & Springboks ambitions’

Seabelo Senatla on life, career & Springboks ambitions’

3 July 2020 10:02 PM

To get rid of the nerves before a big match, Springboks Sevens player, Seabelo Senatla says he lets loose and dances to ‘Ama Piano’. “I love playing in that mood” says the Springboks star.


More episodes from Best of SportsTalk

Motoring Review: Suzuki S-Presso

28 June 2020 9:11 PM

Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi drove the Suzuki S-Presso  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Happening in Tennis

28 June 2020 8:57 PM

Peter Stemmet, Al Jazeera Sports Journalist serves a dose of what is happening in the world of Tennis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daine Klate Partners with Betway

28 June 2020 7:52 PM

Recently retired star Daine Klate, alongside the evergreen Reneilwe Letsholonyane, have partnered with the leading sports betting and entertainment company as part of the brand’s monthly #BetwayCares initiatives, that seeks to aid the development of sport across South African communities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA sprinter Silusapho Dingiswayo’s last hurdle to get to US

26 June 2020 8:12 PM

Silusapho Dingiswayo’s to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Anaso Jobodwana and Ncinci Titi, two prominent Eastern Cape-born sprinters who took their athletics to a different level, through the American Collegiate Athletics system.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAFA REMOVES TWO VICE-PRESIDENTS, IN CONSULTATION ABOUT RETRENCHMENTS

21 June 2020 8:57 PM

Tebogo Motlanthe, Safa’s acting CEO speaks on the removal of two SAFA Vice-Presidents 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TENSION BREWING AS RIA LEDWABA PREPARES TO FIGHT HER DRAMATIC REMOVAL AS SAFA VICE PRESIDENT

21 June 2020 8:49 PM

Pending allegations that she disregarding football protocols and stepping outside of the sport's strict internal procedures, Rea Ledwaba, Vice President of SAFA shares light on her dramatic removal 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#ChampionFathers

21 June 2020 8:15 PM

Reneilwe Letsolonyane, Highlands Park midfielder honours fathers with the #ChampionFathers Campaign  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PSL's longest-serving player

21 June 2020 7:53 PM

“I will always be grateful to Orlando Pirates for making me the player I am” says Amazulu Goalkeeper,  Moeneeb “Slim Kat” Josephs 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Francois Pienaar, retired Springbok player

21 June 2020 7:34 PM

1995 RUGBY WORLD CUP: FRANCOIS PIENAAR LAUDS THE INFLUENCE OF HIS TWO LEFT WINGS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited

Business Local

Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business

Lifestyle

UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097

World Local

EWN Highlights

Trump visits Mount Rushmore amid controversy, coronavirus concerns

3 July 2020 8:55 PM

GP Health MEC Masuku impressed with Nasrec field hospital systems

3 July 2020 7:14 PM

'Data not lying', WHO urges countries to 'wake up' and halt virus

3 July 2020 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA