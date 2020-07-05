CHILIBOY: ‘TRANSFORMATION FAILED THE TEST, SYSTEM FAILED BLACK PLAYERS’

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Looking at Gauteng's rising COVID19 numbers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Bruce Mellado
Today at 10:35
Unpacking government's response to GBV
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Today at 11:35
Understanding why some people ignore social distancing regulations. Ruth Ancer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ruth Ancer - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 12:52
Sansa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency
Dr Peter Kotze
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of cases is now 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections. 5 July 2020 9:31 PM
Pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school from Monday The department briefed the state on the readiness of schools ahead of a further reopening of the sector during the COVID-19 pandem... 5 July 2020 5:28 PM
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
View all Local
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
View all Business
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for South Africa, which has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the w... 4 July 2020 4:41 PM
Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80 Details surrounding Twala’s death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday. 4 July 2020 3:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
arrow_forward
CHILIBOY: ‘TRANSFORMATION FAILED THE TEST, SYSTEM FAILED BLACK PLAYERS’

CHILIBOY: ‘TRANSFORMATION FAILED THE TEST, SYSTEM FAILED BLACK PLAYERS’

5 July 2020 8:09 PM

Khalid Galand, South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport CEO gives an update on the Former Springbok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle doping case and the new law that proposes that random doping tests should be conducted 


More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

The limited Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy Launches in SA

5 July 2020 9:18 PM

Motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi Reviews the Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RED BULL LODGE PROTEST OVER MERCEDES STEERING

5 July 2020 8:55 PM

Buhle Madulini gets SuperSport writer, Eugine Maswanganyi’s reaction on the protest between Formula One team Red Bull vs Mercedes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

European League Update

5 July 2020 8:08 PM

Sports broadcaster, Farhaaz Patel gives an update on the European League 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Seabelo Senatla on life, career & Springboks ambitions’

3 July 2020 10:02 PM

To get rid of the nerves before a big match, Springboks Sevens player, Seabelo Senatla says he lets loose and dances to ‘Ama Piano’. “I love playing in that mood” says the Springboks star.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Motoring Review: Suzuki S-Presso

28 June 2020 9:11 PM

Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi drove the Suzuki S-Presso  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Happening in Tennis

28 June 2020 8:57 PM

Peter Stemmet, Al Jazeera Sports Journalist serves a dose of what is happening in the world of Tennis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daine Klate Partners with Betway

28 June 2020 7:52 PM

Recently retired star Daine Klate, alongside the evergreen Reneilwe Letsholonyane, have partnered with the leading sports betting and entertainment company as part of the brand’s monthly #BetwayCares initiatives, that seeks to aid the development of sport across South African communities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA sprinter Silusapho Dingiswayo’s last hurdle to get to US

26 June 2020 8:12 PM

Silusapho Dingiswayo’s to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Anaso Jobodwana and Ncinci Titi, two prominent Eastern Cape-born sprinters who took their athletics to a different level, through the American Collegiate Athletics system.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAFA REMOVES TWO VICE-PRESIDENTS, IN CONSULTATION ABOUT RETRENCHMENTS

21 June 2020 8:57 PM

Tebogo Motlanthe, Safa’s acting CEO speaks on the removal of two SAFA Vice-Presidents 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested

Local Business

Pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school from Monday

Local

UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315

World Local

EWN Highlights

Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years to halt coronavirus

6 July 2020 5:29 AM

Desperate searches as dozens feared dead in Japan floods

6 July 2020 5:21 AM

Two dead, eight wounded in South Carolina nightclub shooting

5 July 2020 7:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA