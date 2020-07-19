Cyclist from Soweto looking to take over the world

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville. 20 July 2020 11:50 AM
Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far. 20 July 2020 11:48 AM
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
View all Local
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation The former minister told the Zondo commission that she believes where there is transgression, there must be accountability. 20 July 2020 3:18 PM
View all Politics
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’ The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked. 19 July 2020 12:56 PM
View all Business
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song. 20 July 2020 6:24 PM
Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'. 20 July 2020 4:07 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emph... 20 July 2020 8:03 PM
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the... 20 July 2020 11:08 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries. 19 July 2020 9:18 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
arrow_forward
Cyclist from Soweto looking to take over the world

Cyclist from Soweto looking to take over the world

19 July 2020 9:05 PM

Buhle Madulini chats to Road and Track Cyclist, Ben Moqumo


More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

The BMW X5 and X6M

19 July 2020 9:14 PM

Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi reviews the BMW X5 and X6M

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CHILIBOY RALEPELLE TO APPEAL BAN FOR DOPING

19 July 2020 8:12 PM

Mahlatse Chiliboy Ralepelle: “Had they tested the entire team in 2010, the whole Springboks team would’ve tested positive…”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Leeds United shows their Premier League credentials

19 July 2020 7:47 PM

Leeds United showed their Premier League credentials on Sunday afternoon after coming back from a goal down to defeat Derby County at Pride Park. Buhle Madulini speaks Lucas Radebe, former Leeds United player about this 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Nedbank Virtual Running Club

17 July 2020 8:22 PM

The Nedbank Running Club has announced the launch of #NedbankRunified, a virtual running series in partnership with Strava. Ray White speaks to Nick Bester - Nedbank Running Club national Manager about this virtual race.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WHAT TEAMS CAN EXPECT FROM BIDVEST WITS

17 July 2020 7:57 PM

Ray White speaks to Bidvest Wits assistant coach, Paul Johnstone on his role as the assistant coach for Bidvest Wits and what we can expect from the team  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How CSA boss Chris Nenzani had change of heart on Thabang Moroe

12 July 2020 8:11 PM

Philasande Sixaba - Newsroom Afrika sports anchor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Champions Liverpool drop points at Home

12 July 2020 7:57 PM

Farhaaz Patel - Sport Broadcaster

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Football Resumption - Did PSL Jump The Gun?

12 July 2020 7:49 PM

Tiyani Mabasa - Far Post Editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The limited Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy Launches in SA

5 July 2020 9:18 PM

Motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi Reviews the Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

