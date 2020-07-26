Lyle Lakay reflects on his career at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns player Lyle Lakay says he appreciates his coach Pitso Mosimane for being tough on him which has helped him grow. He said he’s also grateful to spend more time with his wife during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Broadcaster Marc Lewis talks abut the highlights of his career on radioLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kaizer Chiefs captain says if the league were to return tomorrow, he’s ready to play because he’s match fit ready. He says he draws fashion inspiration from his parents.LISTEN TO PODCAST
LekayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Retired Springboks captain Corné Krige says he used to be an angry man but rugby taught him discipline and to “sort his own problems out”. Krige talks about what he has been up to post his rugby career.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi reviews the BMW X5 and X6MLISTEN TO PODCAST
Buhle Madulini chats to Road and Track Cyclist, Ben MoqumoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatse Chiliboy Ralepelle: “Had they tested the entire team in 2010, the whole Springboks team would’ve tested positive…”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Leeds United showed their Premier League credentials on Sunday afternoon after coming back from a goal down to defeat Derby County at Pride Park. Buhle Madulini speaks Lucas Radebe, former Leeds United player about thisLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Nedbank Running Club has announced the launch of #NedbankRunified, a virtual running series in partnership with Strava. Ray White speaks to Nick Bester - Nedbank Running Club national Manager about this virtual race.LISTEN TO PODCAST