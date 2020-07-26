Marc Lewis reflects on his time on Radio 702

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Makers Space Market
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jeremy Dufton-Helps - Makers Market Founder
Today at 18:08
Anglo America Platinum interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Today at 18:13
10 Good People can fix SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Cordon - Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group
Today at 19:08
Has the Corona virus burst Airbnb's bubble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chase Purdy - Food journalist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saki Macozoma - Chairman at Business & Anc National Execut
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077. There were 42,966 new tests conducted. 26 July 2020 10:31 PM
Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools in SA The organisation, which has been vocal about the closure of schools since the academic year resumed last month, said pupils are be... 26 July 2020 5:37 PM
International Pentecost Holiness Church factions agree to restore peace The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities held several meeti... 26 July 2020 4:36 PM
View all Local
Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country. 26 July 2020 3:55 PM
WATCH: Malema speaks at EFF 7-year birthday celebration Malema says since its inception, the party has inspired its members to have dignity and defend themselves from injustices such rac... 26 July 2020 1:17 PM
'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA' Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur says 'that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or not'. 24 July 2020 12:57 PM
View all Politics
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently' Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. 23 July 2020 6:51 PM
View all Business
The role of casting director in film-making Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play. 26 July 2020 5:33 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
New magazine seeks to empower South African youth Joanne Joseph spoke to editor Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi to find out more about the publication. 24 July 2020 6:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes. 24 July 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077. There were 42,966 new tests conducted. 26 July 2020 10:31 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

Marc Lewis reflects on his time on Radio 702

Marc Lewis reflects on his time on Radio 702

26 July 2020 9:19 PM

Broadcaster Marc Lewis talks abut the highlights of his career on radio


More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

Lyle Lakay reflects on his career at Mamelodi Sundowns

26 July 2020 8:50 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns player Lyle Lakay says he appreciates his coach Pitso Mosimane for being tough on him which has helped him grow. He said he’s also grateful to spend more time with his wife during the COVID-19 lockdown.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The inspiration behind Willard Katsande’s fashion

26 July 2020 8:36 PM

Kaizer Chiefs captain says if the league were to return tomorrow, he’s ready to play because he’s match fit ready. He says he draws fashion inspiration from his parents. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lekay

26 July 2020 7:43 PM

Lekay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corne Krige reflects on his rugby career

24 July 2020 8:48 PM

Retired Springboks captain Corné Krige says he used to be an angry man but rugby taught him discipline and to “sort his own problems out”. Krige talks about what he has been up to post his rugby career.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The BMW X5 and X6M

19 July 2020 9:14 PM

Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi reviews the BMW X5 and X6M

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cyclist from Soweto looking to take over the world

19 July 2020 9:05 PM

Buhle Madulini chats to Road and Track Cyclist, Ben Moqumo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CHILIBOY RALEPELLE TO APPEAL BAN FOR DOPING

19 July 2020 8:12 PM

Mahlatse Chiliboy Ralepelle: “Had they tested the entire team in 2010, the whole Springboks team would’ve tested positive…”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Leeds United shows their Premier League credentials

19 July 2020 7:47 PM

Leeds United showed their Premier League credentials on Sunday afternoon after coming back from a goal down to defeat Derby County at Pride Park. Buhle Madulini speaks Lucas Radebe, former Leeds United player about this 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Nedbank Virtual Running Club

17 July 2020 8:22 PM

The Nedbank Running Club has announced the launch of #NedbankRunified, a virtual running series in partnership with Strava. Ray White speaks to Nick Bester - Nedbank Running Club national Manager about this virtual race.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate

World Local

Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools in SA

Local

Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Anti-apartheid activist Sophie de Bruyn pays tribute to Andrew Mlangeni

26 July 2020 8:10 PM

Prince Harry took offence at brother's advice, says book

26 July 2020 6:43 PM

Trio nabbed for allegedly conspiring to steal money from Sassa

26 July 2020 6:28 PM

