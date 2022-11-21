Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
date 2022-11-21
18:00 - 20:00
The Midday Report Express: 21 November 2022

The Midday Report Express: 21 November 2022

21 November 2022 11:19 AM

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has upheld the Gauteng High Court’s finding that former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole was illegal.

Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed to May 2023.

Nomboleko Simayile, the Eastern Cape woman accused of murdering her four children to death, has died in hospital.

Commuters struggle to make their way to work and school this as the taxi strike disrupts services.

King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch, welcoming President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace.


