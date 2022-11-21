The Midday Report Express: 21 November 2022

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has upheld the Gauteng High Court’s finding that former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole was illegal.
Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed to May 2023.
Nomboleko Simayile, the Eastern Cape woman accused of murdering her four children to death, has died in hospital.
Commuters struggle to make their way to work and school this as the taxi strike disrupts services.
King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch, welcoming President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace.
Rwandan national Fulgence Kayishema accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide appears in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.
Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla announces the new Health Ombud.
Disgraced former Tshwane Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela is back in court.
BRICS Foreign Affairs Minister meeting continues in Cape Town.
Taxi drivers and e-hailing driver clash at Maponya Mall. e-hailing drivers rushed to hospital and Mall management expected to release statement.
Committee for Section 194 Enquiry into Public Protector's fitness for duty continues. Under more pressure to finish work.
Department of Health confirms that Mpumalanga records first cholera death.
Minister Of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu to give an update on intervention measures in Hammanskraal.
Disgraced Former ANC SG, Ace Magashule responds to the party finding him guilty of misconduct.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana appears in court to challenge the legitimacy of her arrest.
The driver of the bakkie which overturned on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain causing the death of five school children appears in court.
Jane Dutton sits in for Mandy Wiener in this episode.
Nursing students are marching to the Premier’s office over the challenges they have been facing with the Department of Health.
Health Ombud, Professor Malegapuru William Makgoba’s term of seven years comes to an end.
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke briefed Parliament on the 2021-2022 local government audit outcomes.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the recently released 4th quarter crime statistics of the province.
The recent crime statistics paint a grim picture, as sexual offences at schools escalate.
The South African rand continues to take a beating, as it hits a new low against the dollars strength.
The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, presents the quarterly crime statistics
As we observe child protection week, Deon Wigget brings an important story about a Cleric and spouse charged with the sexual assault of two teens.
The Constitutional Court has ruled that the tax records of Former President Jacob Zuma can be accessed by 3rd parties in the public interest.
The Executive Mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink provides an update on the cases of Cholera in his metro.
The ATM says that is shocked about the allegations of ANC MPS soliciting a bribe from Advocate Mkhwebane.
SCOPA briefing by SAA on the progress made by the management since the last meeting with Committee and investigations conducted by the SIU on SAA.
DIRCO gazettes notice stating diplomatic immunity for BRICS Summit attendees.
Health Minister visits Hammanskraal after cholera outbreak deathtoll rises to 21.
Nursing students are protesting in Gauteng at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
SAFTU is picketing outside the Department of Public Enterprise to stop the Minister from appealing the loadshedding exemption for schools, hospitals and police stations.
President Ramaphosa officially has transferred all powers of new electricity generation to Electricity Minister Kgosietso Ramokgopa.
SCOPA will meet the National Security Advisor to the President regarding ex-CEO of Eskom's allegations of corruption.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana's arrest is being argued in the Bloemfontein High Court.
The Harvesting Heritage Culinary Competition.
EFF lays charges of murder against the Tshwane municipality, this after a total of 17 people died from Cholera outbreak.
Ekurhuleni Finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga delivers his budget speech at the city council.
As the continent celebrates Africa Day, Former SA President, Thabo Mbeki is in Guinea-Conakry where he will be the main speaker at his annual lecture.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will today lead the national Africa Day 2023 celebrations at the Cradle of Humankind.
South Africans wait to hear the announcement of the repo rate.
Cholera death toll in Tshwane rises to 17.
David Makhura, former Premier of Gauteng, testifies in the Life Esidimeni inquest.
Convicted pedophile Gerhard Ackerman is back in court this time at the Alexandra Magistrates court.
SCOPA to deliberate on the testimony so far following the De Ruyter corruption and maladministration allegations.
Insurance industry comments on impact of loadshedding and electricity claims.
Numsa rejects Eskom’s revised wage offer.
Continued fallout of the Cholera outbreak in Tshwane.
Round 3 of wage negotiations resume between three unions and Eskom.
South African Tourism will brief the portfolio committee on its turnaround plan in wake of cancelled Tottenham Hotspur deal.
Trial of the Enyobeni Tavern disaster resumes.
Disbarred advocate, Malesela Teffo, is being taken to court by the Legal Practice Council for being in contempt of court.
The five former G4S employees accused of assisting convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's escape appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will deliver his maiden budget vote speech at the provincial legislature.
Tshwane officials brief media on Cholera outbreak that has so resulted in 12 deaths.
Controversy around ActionSA President Herman Mashaba paying a political analyst R12.5m to write his biography.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gives a briefing the latest Thabo Bester related developments.
Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientso Ramkgopa visits Kusile Power Station.
A part of the Thabo Bester trial continues, as the five accused allegedly involved with his escape appear in court. Orrin Singh, Eyewitness News Reporter is leading this story.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues as Zandile Khumalo continues with her testimony. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News reporter.
Residents of Buccleuch in Johannesburg are protesting outside Megawatt Park bringing rotting food to demonstrate how power cuts are affecting their lives. Gloria Motswere Eyewitness News Reporter is on site and crosses live for an update.
The Department of Transport confirms that it gave the go-ahead for Karpowership rights three months ago. The application was approved by the Minister on 26 February 2023. Collen Msibi, DOT Spokesperson fills the team in on this story.
Inkatha Freedom Party is briefing the media on its readiness for the upcoming 2024 elections. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KZN Reporter attends the briefing.
The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, calls for the public not to panic as the country records two positive cases of Diphtheria disease. Prof Anne Von Gottberg - Clinical Microbiologist simplifies Diphtheria disease.
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque as always on a Friyay on the Midday Report. Brent Lindeque, Good Things Guy Founder has a dog story this week.