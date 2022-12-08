The Midday Report Express: 8 December 2022

Will Koeberg be offline today? What is Eskom saying?
EWN goes to Soweto to speak to residents and businesses affected by loadshedding.
Could we go to stage 8 loadshedding? How would this work?
A President facing a leadership crisis. A county facing an energy crisis. Yet communication with South Africa's citizens virtually non-existent.
Families of the victims of the juksei river tragedy speak out.
Teachers and water-polo coaches from five provinces are the subjects of a major police operation involving child abuse.
Blueprint whistleblowers prizes recognises South African winners.
The Midday Report is live from the ANC's 55th National Conference.
Ex-President Zuma sues Ramaphosa ahead of the 55th National Conference.
UK fugitive to face extradition to SA for R745m Eskom fraud case.
What now for the embattled Eskom after CEO announces his exit.
BUSA: The resignation of Andre De Ruyter is a major blow for Eskom.
Jhb Roads Agency To Discuss The Impact Of Climate Change On Roads And Infrastructure.
Minister Fikile Mbalula to do an oversight visit of Johannesburg to Naledi Corridor.
NW's Ditsobotla Municipality holds by-elections following dissolution.
ANC'S 55TH Elective Conference: What to expect?
Mandy's book of the week: The ANC Billionaires by Pieter du Toit.
After MP's vote against Phala Phala report, EFF heads to court over outcome of national assembly vote.
Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) leader Mzwanele Nyhontso received death threats ahead of yesterday's impeachment vote.
The SIU speaks about its involvement in the investigation at Tembisa Hospital.
The Brenthurst Foundation and the In Transformation Initiative compile report on scenarios for a future SA.
The Democratic Alliance alongside other political parties demand answers from government on Russian cargo ship that docked at SA Naval Base.
ActionSA Gauteng Provincial Chairperson to Conduct Oversight in Areas Affected by Heavy Rain.
Pickets outside parliament against President Cyril Ramaphosa, ahead of the vote to adopt to adopt the Section 89 Panel results.
Parliament set to make a decision on whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment.
News24 investigations find that President Cyril Ramaphosa's former Phala Phala lodge manager now works for Arthur Fraser's niece.
Close to 2,000 households affacted by flash floods in Soweto, families are now being housed in community halls.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi provides an update on investigative reports on Anglo Ashanti, Tembisa Hospital, Driving Licence Testing Centres.
Soweto residents affected by flash foods lose their homes and belongings, EWN speaks to affected families.
Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, urgently requests Eskom grant the City a 3-day reprieve from load-shedding.
Are we experiencing La Niña and is the rainfall we have experienced and continue to experience normal?
Western Cape MEC Reagan Allen says DNA backlog is experiencing a positive reduction.
ANC National Conference ready to kick off – we get an update from the political desk.
ATM writes to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Nqakula following threats to members of the National Assembly if they vote against party line.
Minister Ronald Lamola updates the nation on decriminalising sex work in South Africa.
BUSA reinforce their support for Eskom’s current leadership this after statements made by Minister Gwede Mantashe.
Ramaphosa pulls out of International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration at Unisa.
The national commissioner of SAPS updates the nation on measures in place to address crime during the festive period.
Bathabile Dlamini responds to being barred from being elected to the NEC and ANC NEC meeting takes place to discuss Phala Phala report.
EWN exclusive with the wife of the priest who has now gone missing following the Jukskei tragedy.
20-year-old arrested in connection with the murders of six women back in court.
A New Witness Called To The Stand In The Ukhozi Fm Dj’s Incitement Case.
Update: President Ramaphosa approaches the ConCourt regarding the Section 89 Panel's Phala Phala report.
ATM continue to pursue asking for a secret ballot when Parliament votes on Phala Phala report.
Eskom announces further loadshedding. Country moves to Stage 6.
Janusz Waluś officially released on parole.
The search for those who drowned at the Jukskei River continues. A 3-month-old baby is among three people still missing.
Parliament postpones debate on Phala Phala report.
Helen Suzman Foundation's joins bid by journalist Billy Downer to have his private prosecution by Jacob Zuma set aside.
Severe thunderstorms haranguing Johannesburg, many still left without power.
Johannesburg Emergency Services continues its search for those who drowned in the Jukskei River this past Sunday.
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has questioned the Section 89 independent panel report.
Struggling Bok star Nkosi on being missing for 3 weeks: 'I've been curled up in a ball'
Update on the status of the Presidency in the wake of the Phala Phala Section 89 Panel report.
EMS gives us an update o the number of bodies that they have found at the Jukskei River.
Public protector inquiry effectively wraps for the year.
The Department of Education says the unsolvable matric maths question will be subtracted from the marking process- the question was found to be faulty.