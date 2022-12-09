The Midday Report Express: 9 December 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former pre... 17 December 2022 1:26 PM
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools' General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools. 17 December 2022 12:04 PM
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Satu... 17 December 2022 8:39 AM
ANC Conference: ‘Race for deputy president is the one to watch’ The ANC's 55th national elective conference has entered its second day and voting for the top six positions is expected to dominat... 17 December 2022 11:14 AM
ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points' A 7-hour delay on the first day of the ANC elective conference is a symptom of factional battles says EWN political editor Tshidi... 17 December 2022 10:30 AM
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Satu... 17 December 2022 8:39 AM
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship' Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experience... 16 December 2022 10:10 AM
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be r... 16 December 2022 6:57 AM
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river. 17 December 2022 10:32 AM
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the s... 17 December 2022 7:21 AM
Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE Africa joined by Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson on the disruptions in the marking centres in KwaZulu-Natal, teachers not paid. 16 December 2022 9:41 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
What's hot on streaming right now? Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels. 9 December 2022 3:48 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week. 15 December 2022 10:44 AM
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election. 14 December 2022 12:57 PM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests' Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday. 15 December 2022 6:47 AM
Podcasts

The Midday Report Express
The Midday Report Express: 9 December 2022

The Midday Report Express: 9 December 2022

9 December 2022 11:47 AM

Minister Ronald Lamola updates the nation on decriminalising sex work in South Africa.

BUSA reinforce their support for Eskom’s current leadership this after statements made by Minister Gwede Mantashe. 

Ramaphosa pulls out of International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration at Unisa.

The national commissioner of SAPS updates the nation on measures in place to address crime during the festive period. 

Bathabile Dlamini responds to being barred from being elected to the NEC and ANC NEC meeting takes place to discuss Phala Phala report. 

EWN exclusive with the wife of the priest who has now gone missing following the Jukskei tragedy. 


The Midday Report Express: 16 December 2022

16 December 2022 11:45 AM

The Midday Report is live from the ANC's 55th National Conference.

Ex-President Zuma sues Ramaphosa ahead of the 55th National Conference.

UK fugitive to face extradition to SA for R745m Eskom fraud case.

The Midday Report Express: 15 December 2022

15 December 2022 12:57 PM

What now for the embattled Eskom after CEO announces his exit.

BUSA: The resignation of Andre De Ruyter is a major blow for Eskom.

Jhb Roads Agency To Discuss The Impact Of Climate Change On Roads And Infrastructure.

Minister Fikile Mbalula to do an oversight visit of Johannesburg to Naledi Corridor.

NW's Ditsobotla Municipality holds by-elections following dissolution.

ANC'S 55TH Elective Conference: What to expect?

Mandy's book of the week: The ANC Billionaires by Pieter du Toit.

The Midday Report Express: 14 December 2022

14 December 2022 11:26 AM

After MP's vote against Phala Phala report, EFF heads to court over outcome of national assembly vote.

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) leader Mzwanele Nyhontso received death threats ahead of yesterday's impeachment vote.

The SIU speaks about its involvement in the investigation at Tembisa Hospital.

The Brenthurst Foundation and the In Transformation Initiative compile report on scenarios for a future SA.

The Democratic Alliance alongside other political parties demand answers from government on Russian cargo ship that docked at SA Naval Base.

ActionSA Gauteng Provincial Chairperson to Conduct Oversight in Areas Affected by Heavy Rain.

The Midday Report Express: 13 December 2022

13 December 2022 11:36 AM

Pickets outside parliament against President Cyril Ramaphosa, ahead of the vote to adopt to adopt the Section 89 Panel results.

Parliament set to make a decision on whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment.

News24 investigations find that President Cyril Ramaphosa's former Phala Phala lodge manager now works for Arthur Fraser's niece.

Close to 2,000 households affacted by flash floods in Soweto, families are now being housed in community halls.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi provides an update on investigative reports on Anglo Ashanti, Tembisa Hospital, Driving Licence Testing Centres.

The Midday Report Express: 12 December 2022

12 December 2022 11:21 AM

Soweto residents affected by flash foods lose their homes and belongings, EWN speaks to affected families.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, urgently requests Eskom grant the City a 3-day reprieve from load-shedding.

Are we experiencing La Niña and is the rainfall we have experienced and continue to experience normal?

Western Cape MEC Reagan Allen says DNA backlog is experiencing a positive reduction.

ANC National Conference ready to kick off – we get an update from the political desk.

ATM writes to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Nqakula following threats to members of the National Assembly if they vote against party line.

The Midday Report Express: 8 December 2022

8 December 2022 11:31 AM

Will Koeberg be offline today? What is Eskom saying? 

EWN goes to Soweto to speak to residents and businesses affected by loadshedding. 

Could we go to stage 8 loadshedding? How would this work? 

A President facing a leadership crisis. A county facing an energy crisis. Yet communication with South Africa's citizens virtually non-existent. 

Families of the victims of the juksei river tragedy speak out.

Teachers and water-polo coaches from five provinces are the subjects of a major police operation involving child abuse.

Blueprint whistleblowers prizes recognises South African winners. 

The Midday Report Express: 7 December 2022

7 December 2022 11:49 AM

20-year-old arrested in connection with the murders of six women back in court.

A New Witness Called To The Stand In The Ukhozi Fm Dj’s Incitement Case.

Update: President Ramaphosa approaches the ConCourt regarding the Section 89 Panel's Phala Phala report. 

ATM continue to pursue asking for a secret ballot when Parliament votes on Phala Phala report.

Eskom announces further loadshedding. Country moves to Stage 6.

Janusz Waluś officially released on parole.

The search for those who drowned at the Jukskei River continues. A 3-month-old baby is among three people still missing. 

The Midday Report Express: 6 December 2022

6 December 2022 11:26 AM

Parliament postpones debate on Phala Phala report.

Helen Suzman Foundation's joins bid by journalist Billy Downer to have his private prosecution by Jacob Zuma set aside. 

Severe thunderstorms haranguing Johannesburg, many still left without power.

Johannesburg Emergency Services continues its search for those who drowned in the Jukskei River this past Sunday. 

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has questioned the Section 89 independent panel report.

Struggling Bok star Nkosi on being missing for 3 weeks: 'I've been curled up in a ball'

The Midday Report Express: 5 December 2022

5 December 2022 12:04 PM

Update on the status of the Presidency in the wake of the Phala Phala Section 89 Panel report.

EMS gives us an update o the number of bodies that they have found at the Jukskei River. 

Public protector inquiry effectively wraps for the year.

The Department of Education says the unsolvable matric maths question will be subtracted from the marking process- the question was found to be faulty. 

ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points'

Politics

The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown

Local Politics

Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding

Politics Local

Deputy Health Minister Dhlomo: We don't have endless resources to help migrants

17 December 2022 7:59 PM

Godongwana is not panicking about a change of leadership in the ANC

17 December 2022 6:12 PM

Muizenberg Beach is open again after sewage spill

17 December 2022 5:50 PM

