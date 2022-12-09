The Midday Report Express: 9 December 2022

Minister Ronald Lamola updates the nation on decriminalising sex work in South Africa.



BUSA reinforce their support for Eskom’s current leadership this after statements made by Minister Gwede Mantashe.



Ramaphosa pulls out of International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration at Unisa.



The national commissioner of SAPS updates the nation on measures in place to address crime during the festive period.



Bathabile Dlamini responds to being barred from being elected to the NEC and ANC NEC meeting takes place to discuss Phala Phala report.



EWN exclusive with the wife of the priest who has now gone missing following the Jukskei tragedy.