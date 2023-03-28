The Midday Report Express: 28 March 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations. 6 April 2023 7:21 PM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by... 5 April 2023 8:14 PM
View all Business
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report Express
arrow_forward
The Midday Report Express: 28 March 2023

The Midday Report Express: 28 March 2023

28 March 2023 1:20 PM

Tshwane attempts to elect mayor after failed sitting.

Cope says letter terminating Colleen Makhubela membership fraudulent.

President Ramaphosa visits areas affected by floods in Eastern Cape.

Public sector unions are likely to accept the 7.5% wage offer.

Stats SA to release quarterly labour employment data for Q4 2022.

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin killed in Mpumalanga.

State calls first witness in Estina fraud trial.

Suspended Public Protector Mkhwebane inquiry continues.

Parliament arson case postponed as suspect undergoes mental health observation.


More episodes from The Midday Report Express

The Midday Report Express: 05 April 2023

5 April 2023 1:22 PM

Jane Dutton sits in for Mandy Wiener.

After much backlash, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced that he will be withdrawing Eskom's exemption from reporting irregular expenditure.

Specialist investigator shares insights on where convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Betser could be.

The Gauteng Health MEC unveils over 200 new emergency response vehicles and will also outline the department’s plan for the Easter holidays.

Explanation on arrest of a lawyer for the Office of the State Attorney, Advocate Hassan Ebrahim Kajee. He was allegedly paid R34m over 17 months.

The Section 194 Inquiry into Adv Busisiswe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues.

Analysis: Trump indictment; Donald Trump finally has his day in court, what criminal charges is he facing?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 04 April 2023

4 April 2023 1:22 PM

Jane Dutton sits in for Mandy Wiener in this episode.

Justice & Correctional services and Police Ministries brief Portfolio Committee on how Thabo Bester escaped. G4S is a no show.

EFF leads protest against Uganda’s LGBTQIA+ discriminatory bill, calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

SAMWU briefs the media on alleged corruption at City of Johannesburg Human Settlements Department.

The Section 194 Committee meets to decide how it will forward with the Public Protectors inquiry, this after the Office of Public Protector withdrew Advocate Mkhwebane's legal funding.

Ahead of the Easter Holidays, Numsa has threatened a bus strike if the demands of their members are not met.

The Nyanga to Cape Town Service on the CentralLine is officially launched.

Update on former US President Donald Trump's indictment.

CSIR releases the latest cybercrime trends.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 03 April 2023

3 April 2023 1:24 PM

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela is expected to appear in court today.

Re-elected Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen shares his plans for the party as we head to the 2024 elections.

ANC top brass to discuss Mbeki letter.

SARS and National treasury releases the preliminary revenue outcome for the 2022/23 financial year.

EWN visits Umhlabuyalingana, in north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal - which is South Africa’s least electrified municipality - to find out what life without any power is like

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Exress - 31 March 2023

31 March 2023 2:40 PM

The Oscar Pistorius parole hearing begins today.

Wits Justice Project has compiled a list of the names of the other women who were murdered during the same month as Reeva Steenkamp.

EFF supporters picket outside the Mangaung Correctional facility, this after the escape of Thabo Bester.

Developments in the City of Tshwane as newly elected Mayor Cilliers Brink announces his Mayoral committee.

Analysis on Donald Trump indictment on paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Bombshell for SA cricket fans as SuperSport confirms no IPL broadcast in 2023.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 30 March 2023

30 March 2023 1:19 PM

Dept. of Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape. 

Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor, Tania Campbell is currently facing another motion of no confidence.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting

International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, hosts Russia's Minister of Natural Resources in Pretoria. Speaks on ICC arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

Former President Thabo Mbeki writes a scathing letter addressed to Deputy President Paul Mashatile lambasting handling of the Phala Phala issue.

The Department of Health has at least 10 known cases of cholera.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 29 March 2023

29 March 2023 1:20 PM

Unpacking the Thabo Bester saga.

Private prisons come under the spotlight.

Oscar Pistorius parole hearings to get underway at the end of the week.

Hawks raid ANC’s treasurer-general in Ekurhuleni related to corruption at Thembisa Hospital and the murder of Babita Deokaran..

Tshwane finally elects mayor, but office of speaker still raising ire among coalition members.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 27 March 2023

27 March 2023 1:18 PM

Update on the Thabo Bester Saga.

Tshwane still without a mayor, while Council plans sitting for a motion of no confidence in Speaker.

Health Workers march outside Gauteng Premier’s office.

Preview DA Federal Congress and Gwen Ngwenya leaving the party.

Cloete Murray investigation and funeral.

Tiktok challenge, Lu Twizzys, invades Mall of Africa causing chaos.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 24 March 2023

24 March 2023 1:06 PM

Patricia de Lille advises Spurs tourism deal be stopped.

Man accused of massive data theft manages to avoid court date again. 

The latest in the Thabo Bester saga.

Sikhalel’ u OR - A play in tribute to Oliver Reginald Tambo at The State Theatre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 23 March 2023

23 March 2023 1:05 PM

Inflation rises for first time in months as food price hikes hit 13.6%. IMF slashes South Africa’s GDP growth forecast for 2023.

The Competition Commission's market inquiry into the Fresh Produce Market of South Africa starts today.

Official residence of Free State premier set ablaze. Cause unknown.

Major water outages in Johannesburg.

Update on the load shedding court cases.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday face Parliament for the first time in his new role to answer a set of prepared questions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

Politics

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years

6 April 2023 10:05 PM

'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds'

6 April 2023 9:51 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Wesabela impilo yakhe unina kaThabo Bester

6 April 2023 9:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA