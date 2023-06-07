The Midday Report Express: 07 June 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA Scammers are said to be using social engineering tactics to con people. 10 June 2023 1:17 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser Friends and family of the late McKaiser gathered on Saturday in Makhanda to pay their last respects. 10 June 2023 9:46 AM
View all Local
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
View all Politics
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] 2023 Volkswagen Polo Sedan This Sedan is up there with a car that you need to have, says motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi. 10 June 2023 3:25 PM
[LISTEN] New blood test for cancer shows promise at clinical trials A new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer has shown promise in a major trial. 9 June 2023 4:50 PM
Five great cars you can get for under R200K It's not impossible to get a quality car for cheap. Here are some options that won't set you back more than R200 000. 9 June 2023 4:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the t... 10 June 2023 12:03 PM
Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race Some of the top contenders include last year's winner Tete Dijana, as well as previous winner Bongumusa Mthembu, while Gerda Steyn... 10 June 2023 10:50 AM
Action all around as French Open finals kick off this weekend You don't want to miss the women's and men's French Open singles' finals this weekend. 9 June 2023 12:34 PM
View all Sport
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition. 9 June 2023 5:56 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report Express
arrow_forward
The Midday Report Express: 07 June 2023

The Midday Report Express: 07 June 2023

7 June 2023 2:07 PM

Zuma's private prosecution of News24 journalist and State Prosecutor dismissed.

SCOPA to meet with Hawks regarding De Ruyter's accusations of Corruption Eskom.

The Johannesburg City Council debating the State of the City Address delivered by Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Bus operations in Tshwane suspended due to SAMWU strike.

Public Protector's fitness for duty inquiry resumes.

PGA/LIV golf announcement.


More episodes from The Midday Report Express

The Midday Report Express: 09 June 2023

9 June 2023 1:46 PM

Suspended Public Protector, Busisiswe Mkhwebane has stated that she will reveal information regarding her alleged extortion. This as she appears before the ection 194 Inquiry.

The University of Fort Hare Convocation executive addresses media on important issues affecting the institution.

The City of Tshwane appoints external investigator to look at the current bus strike and the grievances raised by the drivers.

Tshwane mayor addresses media outlining interventions on the cholera outbreak.

A Rwandan national accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 08 June 2023

8 June 2023 2:19 PM

Zimbabwean Exemption Permits have been extended for another six months by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

For the next three months, E-hailing taxi drivers will not be allowed to drop off or pick up passengers inside shopping malls in Soweto.

The African Transformation Movement has called for Section 194 Inquiry Chair, Qhubudile Dyantyi to recuse himself, this after allegations of bribery have surfaced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Hammanskraal following the cholera outbreak that has claimed over 20 lives.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has filed an application for leave to appeal the Bloemfontein High Court ruling

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 06 June 2023

6 June 2023 1:42 PM

JHB Mayor delivers first State of the City address.

The Department of Water and Sanitation releases the interim Blue drop report about SA's water quality.

Politricking’s Tshidi Madia was one of the last journalists to speak to the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson, former Minister of Energy.

Statistics SA releases GDP’s 2023 Q1 forecast.

Memorial services for political analyst Eusebius McKaiser, who passed away recently.

The Department of Transport confirms that PRASA board member and chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane has been fired

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 05 June 2023

5 June 2023 1:33 PM

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's bid to have her arrest in Tanzania declared unlawful has been dismissed by the Bloemfonetin High Court.

Two men were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 61-year-old will appear in the Durban Magistrate court.

The committee tasked with appointing a new Public Protector has all its members.

The DA will fight President’s plan to keep Russian weapons smuggling inquiry secret.

The Moti Group wins its bid to block Amabhungane from reporting on #MotiLeaks.

With the expiry of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit fast approaching - many have hit a dead end as they await waivers from Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 02 June 2023

2 June 2023 1:46 PM

Rwandan national Fulgence Kayishema accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide appears in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla announces the new Health Ombud.

Disgraced former Tshwane Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela is back in court.

BRICS Foreign Affairs Minister meeting continues in Cape Town.

Taxi drivers and e-hailing driver clash at Maponya Mall. e-hailing drivers rushed to hospital and Mall management expected to release statement.

Committee for Section 194 Enquiry into Public Protector's fitness for duty continues. Under more pressure to finish work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 01 June 2023

1 June 2023 1:50 PM

Department of Health confirms that Mpumalanga records first cholera death.

Minister Of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu to give an update on intervention measures in Hammanskraal.

Disgraced Former ANC SG, Ace Magashule responds to the party finding him guilty of misconduct.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana appears in court to challenge the legitimacy of her arrest.

The driver of the bakkie which overturned on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain causing the death of five school children appears in court.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 31 May 2023

31 May 2023 1:37 PM

Jane Dutton sits in for Mandy Wiener in this episode.

Nursing students are marching to the Premier’s office over the challenges they have been facing with the Department of Health.

Health Ombud, Professor Malegapuru William Makgoba’s term of seven years comes to an end.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke briefed Parliament on the 2021-2022 local government audit outcomes.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the recently released 4th quarter crime statistics of the province.

The recent crime statistics paint a grim picture, as sexual offences at schools escalate.

The South African rand continues to take a beating, as it hits a new low against the dollars strength.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 30 May 2023

30 May 2023 1:38 PM

The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, presents the quarterly crime statistics

As we observe child protection week, Deon Wigget brings an important story about a Cleric and spouse charged with the sexual assault of two teens.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the tax records of Former President Jacob Zuma can be accessed by 3rd parties in the public interest.

The Executive Mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink provides an update on the cases of Cholera in his metro.

The ATM says that is shocked about the allegations of ANC MPS soliciting a bribe from Advocate Mkhwebane.

SCOPA briefing by SAA on the progress made by the management since the last meeting with Committee and investigations conducted by the SIU on SAA.

DIRCO gazettes notice stating diplomatic immunity for BRICS Summit attendees.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 26 April 2023

26 May 2023 2:31 PM

Health Minister visits Hammanskraal after cholera outbreak deathtoll rises to 21.

Nursing students are protesting in Gauteng at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

SAFTU is picketing outside the Department of Public Enterprise to stop the Minister from appealing the loadshedding exemption for schools, hospitals and police stations.

President Ramaphosa officially has transferred all powers of new electricity generation to Electricity Minister Kgosietso Ramokgopa.

SCOPA will meet the National Security Advisor to the President regarding ex-CEO of Eskom's allegations of corruption.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's arrest is being argued in the Bloemfontein High Court.

The Harvesting Heritage Culinary Competition.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away

Sport

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

Health & Fitness

'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa briefs Xi on African peace mission to Ukraine, Russia

10 June 2023 9:26 PM

Eusebius McKaizer laid to rest

10 June 2023 8:59 PM

Roland Garros: Kgothatso Montjane grabs doubles Grand Slam

10 June 2023 8:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA