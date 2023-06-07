The Midday Report Express: 07 June 2023

Zuma's private prosecution of News24 journalist and State Prosecutor dismissed.
SCOPA to meet with Hawks regarding De Ruyter's accusations of Corruption Eskom.
The Johannesburg City Council debating the State of the City Address delivered by Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Bus operations in Tshwane suspended due to SAMWU strike.
Public Protector's fitness for duty inquiry resumes.
PGA/LIV golf announcement.
Suspended Public Protector, Busisiswe Mkhwebane has stated that she will reveal information regarding her alleged extortion. This as she appears before the ection 194 Inquiry.
The University of Fort Hare Convocation executive addresses media on important issues affecting the institution.
The City of Tshwane appoints external investigator to look at the current bus strike and the grievances raised by the drivers.
Tshwane mayor addresses media outlining interventions on the cholera outbreak.
A Rwandan national accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.
Zimbabwean Exemption Permits have been extended for another six months by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
For the next three months, E-hailing taxi drivers will not be allowed to drop off or pick up passengers inside shopping malls in Soweto.
The African Transformation Movement has called for Section 194 Inquiry Chair, Qhubudile Dyantyi to recuse himself, this after allegations of bribery have surfaced.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Hammanskraal following the cholera outbreak that has claimed over 20 lives.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana has filed an application for leave to appeal the Bloemfontein High Court ruling
JHB Mayor delivers first State of the City address.
The Department of Water and Sanitation releases the interim Blue drop report about SA's water quality.
Politricking’s Tshidi Madia was one of the last journalists to speak to the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson, former Minister of Energy.
Statistics SA releases GDP’s 2023 Q1 forecast.
Memorial services for political analyst Eusebius McKaiser, who passed away recently.
The Department of Transport confirms that PRASA board member and chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane has been fired
Dr Nandipha Magudumana's bid to have her arrest in Tanzania declared unlawful has been dismissed by the Bloemfonetin High Court.
Two men were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 61-year-old will appear in the Durban Magistrate court.
The committee tasked with appointing a new Public Protector has all its members.
The DA will fight President’s plan to keep Russian weapons smuggling inquiry secret.
The Moti Group wins its bid to block Amabhungane from reporting on #MotiLeaks.
With the expiry of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit fast approaching - many have hit a dead end as they await waivers from Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
Rwandan national Fulgence Kayishema accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide appears in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.
Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla announces the new Health Ombud.
Disgraced former Tshwane Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela is back in court.
BRICS Foreign Affairs Minister meeting continues in Cape Town.
Taxi drivers and e-hailing driver clash at Maponya Mall. e-hailing drivers rushed to hospital and Mall management expected to release statement.
Committee for Section 194 Enquiry into Public Protector's fitness for duty continues. Under more pressure to finish work.
Department of Health confirms that Mpumalanga records first cholera death.
Minister Of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu to give an update on intervention measures in Hammanskraal.
Disgraced Former ANC SG, Ace Magashule responds to the party finding him guilty of misconduct.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana appears in court to challenge the legitimacy of her arrest.
The driver of the bakkie which overturned on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain causing the death of five school children appears in court.
Jane Dutton sits in for Mandy Wiener in this episode.
Nursing students are marching to the Premier’s office over the challenges they have been facing with the Department of Health.
Health Ombud, Professor Malegapuru William Makgoba’s term of seven years comes to an end.
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke briefed Parliament on the 2021-2022 local government audit outcomes.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the recently released 4th quarter crime statistics of the province.
The recent crime statistics paint a grim picture, as sexual offences at schools escalate.
The South African rand continues to take a beating, as it hits a new low against the dollars strength.
The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, presents the quarterly crime statistics
As we observe child protection week, Deon Wigget brings an important story about a Cleric and spouse charged with the sexual assault of two teens.
The Constitutional Court has ruled that the tax records of Former President Jacob Zuma can be accessed by 3rd parties in the public interest.
The Executive Mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink provides an update on the cases of Cholera in his metro.
The ATM says that is shocked about the allegations of ANC MPS soliciting a bribe from Advocate Mkhwebane.
SCOPA briefing by SAA on the progress made by the management since the last meeting with Committee and investigations conducted by the SIU on SAA.
DIRCO gazettes notice stating diplomatic immunity for BRICS Summit attendees.
Health Minister visits Hammanskraal after cholera outbreak deathtoll rises to 21.
Nursing students are protesting in Gauteng at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
SAFTU is picketing outside the Department of Public Enterprise to stop the Minister from appealing the loadshedding exemption for schools, hospitals and police stations.
President Ramaphosa officially has transferred all powers of new electricity generation to Electricity Minister Kgosietso Ramokgopa.
SCOPA will meet the National Security Advisor to the President regarding ex-CEO of Eskom's allegations of corruption.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana's arrest is being argued in the Bloemfontein High Court.
The Harvesting Heritage Culinary Competition.