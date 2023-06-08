The Midday Report Express: 08 June 2023

The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, presents the quarterly crime statistics



As we observe child protection week, Deon Wigget brings an important story about a Cleric and spouse charged with the sexual assault of two teens.



The Constitutional Court has ruled that the tax records of Former President Jacob Zuma can be accessed by 3rd parties in the public interest.



The Executive Mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink provides an update on the cases of Cholera in his metro.



The ATM says that is shocked about the allegations of ANC MPS soliciting a bribe from Advocate Mkhwebane.



SCOPA briefing by SAA on the progress made by the management since the last meeting with Committee and investigations conducted by the SIU on SAA.



DIRCO gazettes notice stating diplomatic immunity for BRICS Summit attendees.

