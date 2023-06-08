The Midday Report Express: 08 June 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
SA's bank balance improves as current account shortfall narrows The deficit in South Africa's current account shrank to 1% of GDP in Q1 of 2023 from a revised 2.3% in the prior quarter. 8 June 2023 7:31 PM
President and business sector met to resolve SA's crises, what must happen next? President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting with business sector to try address some of the country’s economic growth hurdles. 8 June 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] A look into John Steenhuisen Facebook rant against a local airline The well-known DA politician took to Facebook to complain about his experience with a local airline on Sunday night. 8 June 2023 4:18 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns. 8 June 2023 11:51 AM
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June. 8 June 2023 8:16 AM
South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025 Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out. 8 June 2023 4:13 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Increase in wheat prices will filter through' following Ukraine dam explosion South Africa imports a large amount of its wheat from Ukraine. 8 June 2023 9:49 AM
[LISTEN] Parents and schools in Irish town unite to ban smartphones for kids Barbara Friedman chats online news trends which includes parents and schools going viral for banning smartphones for kids. 8 June 2023 4:15 PM
Chatty cars? Here's what your car says about YOU... A psychology professor from Texas says these nine things about your car says a WHOLE lot about your personality... 8 June 2023 4:10 PM
[WATCH]: Friends turned lovers? Woman confesses love and kisses male bestie She said that she had been in love with her male best friend for quite some time and could not wait to confess her feelings. 8 June 2023 1:56 PM
There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lank... 8 June 2023 7:45 PM
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. 8 June 2023 9:50 AM
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc... 7 June 2023 7:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West! Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye. 8 June 2023 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
The Midday Report Express
The Midday Report Express: 08 June 2023

The Midday Report Express: 08 June 2023

8 June 2023 2:19 PM

Zimbabwean Exemption Permits have been extended for another six months by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

For the next three months, E-hailing taxi drivers will not be allowed to drop off or pick up passengers inside shopping malls in Soweto.

The African Transformation Movement has called for Section 194 Inquiry Chair, Qhubudile Dyantyi to recuse himself, this after allegations of bribery have surfaced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Hammanskraal following the cholera outbreak that has claimed over 20 lives.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has filed an application for leave to appeal the Bloemfontein High Court ruling


The Midday Report Express: 07 June 2023

7 June 2023 2:07 PM

Zuma's private prosecution of News24 journalist and State Prosecutor dismissed.

SCOPA to meet with Hawks regarding De Ruyter's accusations of Corruption Eskom.

The Johannesburg City Council debating the State of the City Address delivered by Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Bus operations in Tshwane suspended due to SAMWU strike.

Public Protector's fitness for duty inquiry resumes.

PGA/LIV golf announcement.

The Midday Report Express: 06 June 2023

6 June 2023 1:42 PM

JHB Mayor delivers first State of the City address.

The Department of Water and Sanitation releases the interim Blue drop report about SA's water quality.

Politricking’s Tshidi Madia was one of the last journalists to speak to the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson, former Minister of Energy.

Statistics SA releases GDP’s 2023 Q1 forecast.

Memorial services for political analyst Eusebius McKaiser, who passed away recently.

The Department of Transport confirms that PRASA board member and chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane has been fired

The Midday Report Express: 05 June 2023

5 June 2023 1:33 PM

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's bid to have her arrest in Tanzania declared unlawful has been dismissed by the Bloemfonetin High Court.

Two men were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 61-year-old will appear in the Durban Magistrate court.

The committee tasked with appointing a new Public Protector has all its members.

The DA will fight President’s plan to keep Russian weapons smuggling inquiry secret.

The Moti Group wins its bid to block Amabhungane from reporting on #MotiLeaks.

With the expiry of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit fast approaching - many have hit a dead end as they await waivers from Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

The Midday Report Express: 02 June 2023

2 June 2023 1:46 PM

Rwandan national Fulgence Kayishema accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide appears in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla announces the new Health Ombud.

Disgraced former Tshwane Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela is back in court.

BRICS Foreign Affairs Minister meeting continues in Cape Town.

Taxi drivers and e-hailing driver clash at Maponya Mall. e-hailing drivers rushed to hospital and Mall management expected to release statement.

Committee for Section 194 Enquiry into Public Protector's fitness for duty continues. Under more pressure to finish work.

The Midday Report Express: 01 June 2023

1 June 2023 1:50 PM

Department of Health confirms that Mpumalanga records first cholera death.

Minister Of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu to give an update on intervention measures in Hammanskraal.

Disgraced Former ANC SG, Ace Magashule responds to the party finding him guilty of misconduct.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana appears in court to challenge the legitimacy of her arrest.

The driver of the bakkie which overturned on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain causing the death of five school children appears in court.

The Midday Report Express: 31 May 2023

31 May 2023 1:37 PM

Jane Dutton sits in for Mandy Wiener in this episode.

Nursing students are marching to the Premier’s office over the challenges they have been facing with the Department of Health.

Health Ombud, Professor Malegapuru William Makgoba’s term of seven years comes to an end.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke briefed Parliament on the 2021-2022 local government audit outcomes.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the recently released 4th quarter crime statistics of the province.

The recent crime statistics paint a grim picture, as sexual offences at schools escalate.

The South African rand continues to take a beating, as it hits a new low against the dollars strength.

The Midday Report Express: 30 May 2023

30 May 2023 1:38 PM

The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, presents the quarterly crime statistics

As we observe child protection week, Deon Wigget brings an important story about a Cleric and spouse charged with the sexual assault of two teens.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the tax records of Former President Jacob Zuma can be accessed by 3rd parties in the public interest.

The Executive Mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink provides an update on the cases of Cholera in his metro.

The ATM says that is shocked about the allegations of ANC MPS soliciting a bribe from Advocate Mkhwebane.

SCOPA briefing by SAA on the progress made by the management since the last meeting with Committee and investigations conducted by the SIU on SAA.

DIRCO gazettes notice stating diplomatic immunity for BRICS Summit attendees.

The Midday Report Express: 26 April 2023

26 May 2023 2:31 PM

Health Minister visits Hammanskraal after cholera outbreak deathtoll rises to 21.

Nursing students are protesting in Gauteng at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

SAFTU is picketing outside the Department of Public Enterprise to stop the Minister from appealing the loadshedding exemption for schools, hospitals and police stations.

President Ramaphosa officially has transferred all powers of new electricity generation to Electricity Minister Kgosietso Ramokgopa.

SCOPA will meet the National Security Advisor to the President regarding ex-CEO of Eskom's allegations of corruption.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's arrest is being argued in the Bloemfontein High Court.

The Harvesting Heritage Culinary Competition.

The Midday Report Express: 25 May 2023

25 May 2023 1:21 PM

EFF lays charges of murder against the Tshwane municipality, this after a total of 17 people died from Cholera outbreak.

Ekurhuleni Finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga delivers his budget speech at the city council.

As the continent celebrates Africa Day, Former SA President, Thabo Mbeki is in Guinea-Conakry where he will be the main speaker at his annual lecture.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today lead the national Africa Day 2023 celebrations at the Cradle of Humankind.

South Africans wait to hear the announcement of the repo rate.

Trending

President and business sector met to resolve SA's crises, what must happen next?

Local Business

[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video

Entertainment

Do you have painless bumps in your anus? You may want to check this out...

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA surfers Smith and Baum qualify for Paris 2024 at World Surfing Games

8 June 2023 10:43 PM

Home Affairs' ZEP extension buys Zim nationals more time

8 June 2023 10:24 PM

Arresting Putin would be risking war between SA and Russia, says Ntshavheni

8 June 2023 9:51 PM

