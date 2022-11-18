In this episode of Abaxoxi - the storytellers, hosts Lebo Biko and Rehema Isa of Womanomics Africa® chat to Tech entrepreneur, social activist and LAWTrust CEO and co-founder, Christi Maherry, about how she got into cyber security.
She shares her journey and all the changes that resulted into her choosing a career in the technology space. Christi co-founded LAWtrust Information Security Solutions in 2006. She also co-founded the V3 foundation, which focuses on using cyber and human intelligence, along with AI, to identify, reduce and eliminate human trafficking.
Hear more episodes at https://www.702.co.za/features/574/abaxoxi-the-storytellers-brought-to-you-by-brightrock
Engage us on: #LoveChange#Abaxoxi
In this episode of Abaxoxi - The storytellers, hosts Rehema Isa and Lebo Biko are joined by South African winemaker and businesswoman, Ntsiki Biyela.
Ntsiki runs Aslina wines. She delves into the back story to her career, how she became the first black woman winemaker in South Africa and how it’s changed the trajectory of her life.
In this episode of Abaxoxi - The storytellers, hosts Rehema Isa and Lebo Biko are joined by business management consultant and CEO of the Hunter Group of companies, Shereen Hunter.
With numerous successful businesses under her belt, Shereen talks about her entrepreneurial journey, inspirations, and how she navigates change moments in her life.
In this episode of Abaxoxi - The storytellers, hosts Rehema Isa and Lebo Biko are joined by Mamedupi Matsipa, CEO of South African private equity firm, Ata Capital.
Mamedupi has over 19 years’ experience in IT, investment banking and private equity. She shares her journey, what inspired her move from IT to finance and how she’s embraced the opportunities that change brings.
In this episode of Abaxoxi - The storytellers, hosts Rehema Isa and Lebo Biko chat to CEO of Ndzana Investments, Nkateko Khoza.
The former Associate Director at Deloitte chats about her journey, all she has learnt over the years as a woman in the property, energy, education, health, and ICT sectors, and how it’s changed her.
In this episode of Abaxoxi - The storytellers, hosts Lebo Biko and Rehema Isa of Womanomics Africa® chat to the former CEO and founder of Elgin Free Range Chickens, Jeanne Groenewald.
She talks about how she got into the agricultural sector, managed to grow her business from 100 chicks for home consumption to a thriving enterprise that produces 150 000 chicks a week.
In this episode ofAbaxoxi – the storytellers, hosts Rehema Isa and Lebo Biko, chat to Lebo Mutloane, the co-founder and managing partner of events management agency, Luzuko. She shares the biggest change moments in her career and how she has carved her own path from the IT industry to becoming an entrepreneur in the creative space.
In the first episode of Abaxoxi - The storytellers, hosts Lebo Biko and Rehema Isa of Womanomics Africa® chat to businesswoman, Michelle Mokone.
The Mo’s Crib co-founder and former agricultural economist shares her journey to where she is today and the changes that have shaped her life.
