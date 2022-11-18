Christi Maherry

In this episode of Abaxoxi - the storytellers, hosts Lebo Biko and Rehema Isa of Womanomics Africa® chat to Tech entrepreneur, social activist and LAWTrust CEO and co-founder, Christi Maherry, about how she got into cyber security.



She shares her journey and all the changes that resulted into her choosing a career in the technology space. Christi co-founded LAWtrust Information Security Solutions in 2006. She also co-founded the V3 foundation, which focuses on using cyber and human intelligence, along with AI, to identify, reduce and eliminate human trafficking.



Hear more episodes at https://www.702.co.za/features/574/abaxoxi-the-storytellers-brought-to-you-by-brightrock



