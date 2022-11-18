Christi Maherry

Streaming issues? Report here
Goodbye for now: 'The Daily Vox' closes down Financial challenges have forced one of South Africa's youngest news portals to close. 3 June 2023 2:52 PM
7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting Nine men were drinking in the notorious Umlazi hostel on Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, declaring seven... 3 June 2023 1:41 PM
Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent It is never too early to have this conversation with your children. 3 June 2023 1:16 PM
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
SA, Uganda to represent Africa in the Sunday finale of Britain's Got Talent South African dancer, Musa Motha's performance to Naughty Boy and Beyonce's track 'Runnin' earned him a spot in history books as a... 3 June 2023 2:24 PM
New survey suggests vaping could be a gateway to smoking more often The number of people vaping has been rapidly increasing. 3 June 2023 10:39 AM
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg. 2 June 2023 4:40 PM
Absalom 'Scara' Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range. 2 June 2023 7:43 PM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion' The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in... 1 June 2023 7:51 PM
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer. 3 June 2023 12:12 PM
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review. 2 June 2023 2:26 PM
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic. 1 June 2023 5:12 PM
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena. 2 June 2023 12:12 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'. 2 June 2023 8:50 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill wants to 'rehabilitate' LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
Abaxoxi The Storytellers
Christi Maherry

Christi Maherry

18 November 2022 7:30 AM

In this episode of Abaxoxi - the storytellers, hosts Lebo Biko and Rehema Isa of Womanomics Africa® chat to Tech entrepreneur, social activist and LAWTrust CEO and co-founder, Christi Maherry, about how she got into cyber security.

She shares her journey and all the changes that resulted into her choosing a career in the technology space. Christi co-founded LAWtrust Information Security Solutions in 2006. She also co-founded the V3 foundation, which focuses on using cyber and human intelligence, along with AI, to identify, reduce and eliminate human trafficking.

Hear more episodes at https://www.702.co.za/features/574/abaxoxi-the-storytellers-brought-to-you-by-brightrock

Engage us on: #LoveChange#Abaxoxi


Ntsiki Biyela

22 February 2023 6:00 AM

In this episode of Abaxoxi - The storytellers, hosts Rehema Isa and Lebo Biko are joined by South African winemaker and businesswoman, Ntsiki Biyela. 

Ntsiki runs Aslina wines. She delves into the back story to her career, how she became the first black woman winemaker in South Africa and how it’s changed the trajectory of her life.

Hear more episodes at https://www.702.co.za/features/574/abaxoxi-the-storytellers-brought-to-you-by-brightrock

Engage us on: #LoveChange#Abaxoxi

Shereen Hunter

15 February 2023 6:00 AM

In this episode of Abaxoxi - The storytellers, hosts Rehema Isa and Lebo Biko are joined by business management consultant and CEO of the Hunter Group of companies, Shereen Hunter. 

With numerous successful businesses under her belt, Shereen talks about her entrepreneurial journey, inspirations, and how she navigates change moments in her life. 

Hear more episodes at https://www.702.co.za/features/574/abaxoxi-the-storytellers-brought-to-you-by-brightrock

Engage us on: #LoveChange#Abaxoxi

Mamedupi Matsipa

8 February 2023 6:29 AM

In this episode of Abaxoxi - The storytellers, hosts Rehema Isa and Lebo Biko are joined by Mamedupi Matsipa, CEO of South African private equity firm, Ata Capital. 

Mamedupi has over 19 years’ experience in IT, investment banking and private equity. She shares her journey, what inspired her move from IT to finance and how she’s embraced the opportunities that change brings.

Hear more episodes at https://www.702.co.za/features/574/abaxoxi-the-storytellers-brought-to-you-by-brightrock

Engage us on: #LoveChange#Abaxoxi

Nkateko Khoza

1 February 2023 6:54 AM

In this episode of Abaxoxi - The storytellers, hosts Rehema Isa and Lebo Biko chat to CEO of Ndzana Investments, Nkateko Khoza. 

The former Associate Director at Deloitte chats about her journey, all she has learnt over the years as a woman in the property, energy, education, health, and ICT sectors, and how it’s changed her.

Hear more episodes at https://www.702.co.za/features/574/abaxoxi-the-storytellers-brought-to-you-by-brightrock

Engage us on: #LoveChange#Abaxoxi

Jeanne Groenewald

18 November 2022 7:30 AM

In this episode of Abaxoxi - The storytellers, hosts Lebo Biko and Rehema Isa of Womanomics Africa® chat to the former CEO and founder of Elgin Free Range Chickens, Jeanne Groenewald.

She talks about how she got into the agricultural sector, managed to grow her business from 100 chicks for home consumption to a thriving enterprise that produces 150 000 chicks a week.

Hear more episodes at https://www.702.co.za/features/574/abaxoxi-the-storytellers-brought-to-you-by-brightrock

Engage us on: #LoveChange#Abaxoxi

Lebo Mutloane

14 November 2022 10:47 AM

In this episode ofAbaxoxi – the storytellers, hosts Rehema Isa and Lebo Biko, chat to Lebo Mutloane, the co-founder and managing partner of events management agency, Luzuko. She shares the biggest change moments in her career and how she has carved her own path from the IT industry to becoming an entrepreneur in the creative space.

Hear more episodes at https://www.702.co.za/features/574/abaxoxi-the-storytellers-brought-to-you-by-brightrock

Engage us: #LoveChange #Abaxoxi

Michelle Mokone

11 November 2022 7:04 AM

In the first episode of Abaxoxi - The storytellers, hosts Lebo Biko and Rehema Isa of Womanomics Africa® chat to businesswoman, Michelle Mokone.

The Mo’s Crib co-founder and former agricultural economist shares her journey to where she is today and the changes that have shaped her life.

Hear more episodes at https://www.702.co.za/features/574/abaxoxi-the-storytellers-brought-to-you-by-brightrock

Engage us on: #LoveChange#Abaxoxi

