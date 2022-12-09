Part 3: Rocket Fuel

Build To Thrive: The Alina Truhina Story is a three-part podcast series focused on the intriguing life story of Alina Truhina, the co-founder of Founders Factory Africa. 702’s Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to this visionary to understand how Alina’s journey shaped her and how it drives the work she and FFA do across Africa.



In Part 1, Refiloe peels back the layers of this successful venture builder to reveal a little refugee girl who, through immense pain and loss, found hope, courage, and inspiration to grow into a woman of substance.



Written and produced by Refiloe Mpakanyane, Brendan "Spike" Ballantine and Andile Masuku. Copy-editing by Adam Wakefield. Interview moderation and narration by Refiloe Mpakanyane. Studio recording by Gibbon Room, Johannesburg (South Africa); EQHO, Bangkok (Thailand); and Coda, London (UK). Booking management by Alesimo Mwanga. Edit, mix and sound design by Brendan "Spike" Ballantine.



Read more: https://www.702.co.za/features/577/build-to-thrive-the-alina-truhina-story

