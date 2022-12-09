Part 3: Rocket Fuel

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Government must make food waste illegal in order to tackle SA's hunger crisis SA Harvest's Alan Browde says government has taken itself out of the country's food vulnerability crisis. 28 June 2023 12:36 PM
South African man tries to smuggle biltong worth R37K into America The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized just under 50kg of biltong or 'illegal meat' from a South African passenger. 28 June 2023 12:05 PM
Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project. 28 June 2023 11:16 AM
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night. 28 June 2023 11:44 AM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month Southern Africa’s premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments. 28 June 2023 8:14 AM
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show 27 June 2023 9:49 PM
Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos about Naspers' annual results and the planned removal of the cross-holding struc... 27 June 2023 8:44 PM
100 years of radio in South Africa: 'Radio has proved itself over and over' It has been 100 years since radio was first introduced in South Africa. 28 June 2023 12:45 PM
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome. 28 June 2023 12:27 PM
25-year-old doctor becomes the youngest South African to summit Everest Dr Gabriella Nel completed her recording-breaking summit in May. 28 June 2023 10:33 AM
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United. 28 June 2023 12:23 PM
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries. 28 June 2023 11:55 AM
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage? A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head. 28 June 2023 11:34 AM
Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to! 28 June 2023 9:22 AM
Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands California police confirm Julian Sands' body has been identified after human remains were found. 28 June 2023 9:11 AM
Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating Cardi B and Offset are entangled in a drama about allegations of cheating, based on Cardi B's song lyrics. 28 June 2023 8:43 AM
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded. 27 June 2023 1:10 PM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Build To Thrive The Alina Truhina Story
Part 3: Rocket Fuel

Part 3: Rocket Fuel

9 December 2022 2:14 PM

Build To Thrive: The Alina Truhina Story is a three-part podcast series focused on the intriguing life story of Alina Truhina, the co-founder of Founders Factory Africa. 702’s Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to this visionary to understand how Alina’s journey shaped her and how it drives the work she and FFA do across Africa.

In the third and final episode, Refiloe speaks to Truhina about her journey to becoming a global trailblazer.

Written and produced by Refiloe Mpakanyane, Brendan "Spike" Ballantine and Andile Masuku. Copy-editing by Adam Wakefield. Interview moderation and narration by Refiloe Mpakanyane. Studio recording by Gibbon Room, Johannesburg (South Africa); EQHO, Bangkok (Thailand); and Coda, London (UK). Booking management by Alesimo Mwanga. Edit, mix and sound design by Brendan "Spike" Ballantine.

Engage using #BuildToThrivePodcast 
Read more: https://www.702.co.za/features/577/build-to-thrive-the-alina-truhina-story


Part 2: Lift

2 December 2022 1:28 PM

Build To Thrive: The Alina Truhina Story is a three-part podcast series focused on the intriguing life story of Alina Truhina, the co-founder of Founders Factory Africa. 702’s Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to this visionary to understand how Alina’s journey shaped her and how it drives the work she and FFA do across Africa.

In Part 2, Refiloe speaks to Truhina about her professional coming of age and how she navigated the world of media and entrepreneurship.

Written and produced by Refiloe Mpakanyane, Brendan "Spike" Ballantine and Andile Masuku. Copy-editing by Adam Wakefield. Interview moderation and narration by Refiloe Mpakanyane. Studio recording by Gibbon Room, Johannesburg (South Africa); EQHO, Bangkok (Thailand); and Coda, London (UK). Booking management by Alesimo Mwanga. Edit, mix and sound design by Brendan "Spike" Ballantine.

Engage using #BuildToThrivePodcast 
Read more: https://www.702.co.za/features/577/build-to-thrive-the-alina-truhina-story

Part 1: Flight

23 November 2022 2:25 PM

Build To Thrive: The Alina Truhina Story is a three-part podcast series focused on the intriguing life story of Alina Truhina, the co-founder of Founders Factory Africa. 702’s Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to this visionary to understand how Alina’s journey shaped her and how it drives the work she and FFA do across Africa.

In Part 1, Refiloe peels back the layers of this successful venture builder to reveal a little refugee girl who, through immense pain and loss, found hope, courage, and inspiration to grow into a woman of substance.

Written and produced by Refiloe Mpakanyane, Brendan "Spike" Ballantine and Andile Masuku. Copy-editing by Adam Wakefield. Interview moderation and narration by Refiloe Mpakanyane. Studio recording by Gibbon Room, Johannesburg (South Africa); EQHO, Bangkok (Thailand); and Coda, London (UK). Booking management by Alesimo Mwanga. Edit, mix and sound design by Brendan "Spike" Ballantine.

Engage using #BuildToThrivePodcast 
Read more: https://www.702.co.za/features/577/build-to-thrive-the-alina-truhina-story

Fikile Mbalula in row over frozen luxury Bryanston house

Local

25-year-old doctor becomes the youngest South African to summit Everest

Lifestyle

How streaming platforms make you more likely to watch certain series

Lifestyle

Presidency dismisses criticism that Ramaphosa has 'checked out' of running SA

28 June 2023 4:33 PM

NSRI rescues KZN motorist stuck in tree after vehicle washed off bridge

28 June 2023 3:54 PM

Joburg mayor Gwamanda arrives at Diepkloof hostel in wake of violent protests

28 June 2023 3:27 PM

