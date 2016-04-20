Hendrik Jordaan (and ‘influential families’ he lobbied) believes in Africa

The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:32
Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 11:45
Walk in solidarity of hospitality industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rudi Minnaar - Restaurateur at Bones Kitchen & Bar
Today at 12:05
Dr Makhosi Khoza appears before State Capture Commission - Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Zondo asks for another three months to finish state capture work.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day
Today at 12:10
Greyhound may not be the only casualty of crumbling transport industry - PCPA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggat - Chair at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Today at 12:15
'They've made it clear they are above the law & untouchable': Magashule trends for defending Zuma.- With Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:15
More regulation needed as cryptocurrencies go mainstream
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thomas Lobban - Legal Manager for Cross-Border Taxation at Tax Consulting SA
Today at 12:23
Malema and Zuma's 'tea party':
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:23
If Sex Work is illegal, why is SARS taxing OnlyFans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean du Toit
Today at 12:27
Constitutional Court upholds all of amaBhungane's arguments regarding unconstitutionality of RICA surveillance
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 12:27
Gender rights groups and sex workers call foul on double standards on tax and sexwork
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nosipho Vidima - Human Rights And Lobying Officer at The Sex Workers Education And Advocacy Taskforce
Today at 12:37
Unions (NUMSA & DETAWU) and workers react to Greyhound closure - claim they weren’t consulted and found out through social media (700 workers affected - according to unions)- with audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa
Today at 12:40
Wealth tax debate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:41
Garlic prices: Woolies, Pick n Pay, and others probed amid sudden price spike.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the NCC.
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:45
World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:07
DIY with Angelo d’Ambrosio - How to get rid of home-invading insects
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Music with Bonfire Buffalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ivy Ann van Rooyen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Amanda Cromhout on Loyalty card programmes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Cromhout - CEO at Truth
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Tax year end
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
