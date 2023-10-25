Shapeshifter - Samantha Pokroy - Sanari Capital founder

Guest: Nicola Galombik| founder of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator and board member, and executive director at Yellowwoods HoldingsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Amanda Cromhout | CEO of TruthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Nombasa Tsengwa | Exxaro CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lee Hartman | Founder & Director at FieldbarLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: William McCarren, William McCarren, Co-Founder of FAROLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Maria McCloy| Publicist, designer sometimes DJ and former journalist, record label and production company ownerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Krutham|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce is in conversation with the Editor of GroundUp, Nathan Geffen.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Catherine Wijnberg|Founder and Director of Fetola|LISTEN TO PODCAST