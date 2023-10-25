Shapeshifter - Samantha Pokroy - Sanari Capital founder

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Spending cuts: What we should expect from Godongwana's mini-budget Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday - Business Unity SA weighs in 31 October 2023 9:44 PM
Woolworths enters pet care market with Absolute Pets deal Pet care is an increasingly important category for their customers, says Woolworths Holdings Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 31 October 2023 9:25 PM
Tashas opening first UK restaurant in London: 'It retains soul of South Africa' Wildly successful SA brand tashas is launching in the UK after already expanding to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Its London restauran... 31 October 2023 8:33 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023 7:00 AM
Mashatile declares 2 properties as Parly publishes register of MPs' interests Parliament says this year has been the quickest it’s published the annual register of members’ interests - only 24 days since the... 26 October 2023 6:58 AM
Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland after Eskom posts its results for the year to end-March 2023. 31 October 2023 8:02 PM
Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking It has been a horrifying year for investors or users of X, still widely known as Twitter. 31 October 2023 1:21 PM
Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare... Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain. 31 October 2023 11:54 AM
Makro is having ‘Black Friday’ all month long, first-week deals are here The first week of deals run from 29 October to 5 November, with up to 50% off selected products. 31 October 2023 2:56 PM
Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader The Springboks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership says Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi. 31 October 2023 3:39 PM
Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion. 31 October 2023 1:30 PM
IN PICS, VIDEOS: Springboks get the warmest welcome as they return to SA The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions have arrived in South Africa after defending their title. In a nail-biting game, they secured a... 31 October 2023 12:12 PM
Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2 U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. celebrates his 62nd birthday today. 31 October 2023 12:17 PM
Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing The 'Friends' star (54) had a long, public battle with drugs and alcohol and was a smoker but no illicit drugs were found. 31 October 2023 12:13 PM
Friends cast devastated by Matthew Perry's death: 'We were more than castmates' After the tragic and unexpected passing of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, his former castmates have issued a joint statement. 31 October 2023 11:17 AM
'Biden used to be one of the good guys, what happened?' - Dr Oscar van Heerden "Dotty Biden doesn't know if he is coming or going," writes UJ research fellow Dr Oscar Van Heerden. 31 October 2023 4:11 PM
American restaurant charges extra for misbehaved kids with 'bad parenting' fee The restaurant is facing public backlash for adding a surcharge for "bad parenting" and poorly behaved kids on bills. 31 October 2023 1:20 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet? More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis. 31 October 2023 8:15 AM
How the world might look if animals had legal rights A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine. 30 October 2023 12:21 PM
ShapeShifter
Shapeshifter - Samantha Pokroy - Sanari Capital founder

Shapeshifter - Samantha Pokroy - Sanari Capital founder

25 October 2023 8:09 PM

Guest: Samantha Pokroy - Sanari Capital founder 


Shapeshifter - Social entrepreneur Nicola Galombik

18 October 2023 8:11 PM

Guest: Nicola Galombik| founder of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator and board member,  and executive director at Yellowwoods Holdings

Shapeshifter - Amanda Cromhout - CEO of Truth

11 October 2023 8:11 PM

Guest: Amanda Cromhout | CEO of Truth

Shapeshifter: Dr Nombasa Tsengwa

5 October 2023 4:26 AM

Guest: Dr. Nombasa Tsengwa | Exxaro CEO

Shapeshifter: Lee Hartman

27 September 2023 8:14 PM

Guest: Lee Hartman | Founder & Director at Fieldbar

Shapeshifter - William McCarren, Co-Founder of FARO

20 September 2023 8:07 PM

Guest: William McCarren, William McCarren, Co-Founder of FARO 

Shapeshifter - Maria McCloy| Publicist, designer sometimes DJ and former journalist, record label and production company owner

13 September 2023 8:23 PM

Guest: Maria McCloy| Publicist,  designer sometimes DJ and former journalist, record label and production company owner

Shapeshifter - Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst, Journalist and Chairman at Krutham

23 August 2023 8:05 PM

Guest: Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Krutham|

Shapeshifter: GroundUp's Editor Nathan Geffen

16 August 2023 8:05 PM

Bruce is in conversation with the Editor of GroundUp, Nathan Geffen.

Shapeshifter - Catherine Wijnberg, Founder and Director of Fetola

2 August 2023 8:04 PM

Guest: Catherine Wijnberg|Founder and Director of Fetola|

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Bok heroes return, charges dropped against fake ‘Dr’ Lani

31 October 2023 10:02 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Izwe lonke libungaza amabhokobhoko, ahoxisiwe amacala kuDr Matthew

31 October 2023 9:36 PM

Streaming services 'eating the lunch' of SA broadcasters, Mapulane tells MPs

31 October 2023 9:33 PM

