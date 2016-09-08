September is International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September is the gold ribbon month - marked as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month; this is a time where globally, countries honour and remember children and families affected by this rare disease, and help rally awareness on the early warning signs of childhood Cancer. Globally, for a rare disease, childhood cancer is on the rise. New estimates by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) show that the global occurrence of childhood cancer is higher than previously assessed. Worldwide, approximately 215 000 cancers are diagnosed per year in those younger than 15 years and about 85 000 cancers in those aged 15-19 years