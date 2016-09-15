Streaming issues? Report here
Podcasts

The Healthy Lifestyle Feature With Azania Mosaka
Bedwetting

Bedwetting

15 September 2016 4:55 PM

Bed-wetting is also known as nighttime incontinence or nocturnal enuresis. Generally, bed-wetting before age 7 isn't a concern. At this age, your child may still be developing nighttime bladder control. If bed-wetting continues, treat the problem with patience and understanding. Bladder training, moisture alarms or medication may help reduce bed-wetting. Most kids are fully toilet trained by age 5, but there's really no target date for developing complete bladder control. Between the ages of 5 and 7, bed-wetting remains a problem for some children. After 7 years of age, a small number of children still wet the bed.


More episodes from The Healthy Lifestyle Feature With Azania Mosaka

Healthy eating hacks for the holiday season.

9 December 2019 2:47 PM

Mpho Tshukudu | Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting 

Live well - Gut health.

1 October 2019 2:40 PM

Mpho Tshukudu | Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting. 

Healthy Lifestyle Feature - The power of hope

10 May 2018 3:15 PM
Healthy Lifestyle Feature - Burns Month

3 May 2018 2:59 PM

Dr Ethel Andrews - President of the South African Burns Society

Health Feature - Robotic surgery makes big headway in prostate cancer treatment

15 March 2018 3:01 PM

Dr Lance Coetzee, Urologist from The Urology Hospital

Why do men get Moobs?

1 March 2018 2:58 PM

Dr Carol Ann Benn, Breast Cancer Expert 

2:30 pm - The Best of Azania Mosaka

8 February 2018 3:08 PM
Healthy Lifestyle Feature - School lunches

18 January 2018 3:02 PM

Heleen Meyer - Healthy Food Consultant

Health Feature - What to look out for if you traveled to Malaria areas

11 January 2018 3:02 PM

Dr Lucille Bloomberg | at National Institute For Communicable Diseases

Healthy Lifestyle Feature - What to do if you are travelling to a Malaria area

21 December 2017 3:07 PM

Dr Lucille Bloomberg | at National Institute For Communicable Diseases

