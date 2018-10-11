Did Floyd Shivambu and the EFF benefit from the looting of VBS Mutual Bank?

Simon Brown on why is Shoprite wants shareholders to approve paying R3.3bn to Christo Wiese for his high-voting shares.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nissan and Rio Tinto this past week announced massive new investments into SA. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Xhanti Payi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lossmaking Eskom is drowning in debt and can’t service its interest. George Glynos on how big its needs are.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There are dangers, but you can save money and take control. Ray White interviews Francois Strydom (Momentum Securities).LISTEN TO PODCAST
The United Kingdom is South Africa fourth largest export destination. In other words, Brexit matters. A lot.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Time to freak out? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Is South Africa’s growth the reason for the electricity shortages? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself interim president. Bruce Whitfield interviews UJ's Lyle White.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What will happen to the rand if it does? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Nhamo, a currency specialist at Ironhead Trading.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White interviews John Mcknight, a partner at Spoor and Fisher.LISTEN TO PODCAST