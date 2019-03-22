Best way to invest the jackpot if you win the lotto

The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - World Cancer Day & the impact lockdown has had on cancer screening and treatment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Liana Roodt
Guests
Dr Liana Roodt
125
Today at 14:35
The Dischem Brain of 702
The Azania Mosaka Show
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 14:42
Unplugged: Thando
The Azania Mosaka Show
125
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zuma & Malema tea party
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
125
Today at 15:10
Spike in muggings on Golden Arrow buses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: SIU probing contracts worth R13.3 BN
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 15:20
Black business and profitable shares of vaccine rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole - Business analyst
Guests
Khaya Sithole - Business analyst
125
Today at 15:40
Cape Town’s 2m-long ‘giant’ gatsby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Henrey Joseph - Owner of McD
Guests
Henrey Joseph - Owner of McD
125
Today at 15:50
Protecting public transport from the virus & financial collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ayanda-Allie Paine, The Transport Minister's Spokesperson
Guests
Ayanda-Allie Paine, The Transport Minister's Spokesperson
125
Today at 15:50
GroundUP: PRASA chair Leonard Ramatlakane gets the facts wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent - Reporter - GroundUp
Guests
James Stent - Reporter - GroundUp
125
Today at 16:05
Zuma and Malema are sipping tea together
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
125
Today at 16:10
SIU report lifts lid on PPE tender scandal: Millions stolen by government officials
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:50
South African researchers welcome Covid vaccine findings by Russia’s Sputnik V
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:55
Muso and singer Alistair Izobell hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alistair Izobell
Guests
Alistair Izobell
125
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 17:10
[Analysis] The tea party between Zuma and Malema
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
125
Today at 17:20
DM OP-ED: Traditional Courts Bill: How to entrench inequality and a parallel reality for 18 million marginalised South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Aninka Claassens - Chief Researcher at the Land & Accountability Research Centre at the UCT
Guests
Dr Aninka Claassens - Chief Researcher at the Land & Accountability Research Centre at the UCT
125
Today at 17:45
MUSIC: The World of Birds - Before The Sun Comes Up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nic Preen - lead singer
Guests
Nic Preen - lead singer
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Tapi Tapi Homemade African Ice-cream
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr. Tapiwa Guzha
Guests
Dr. Tapiwa Guzha
125
