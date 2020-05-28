Small Business Focus: Income or equity – two business models to think about

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
702 FYI
Today at 16:10
Thousands join new US anti-racism protests
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
125
Today at 16:20
Joburg media company offers FREE adverts for small businesses on their digital billboards
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Benjamin Deeb, Managing director of Yooh
125
Today at 16:45
Employees can refuse to return to work
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sherisa Rajah, Partner ar Fasken
125
Today at 17:11
Responding to the briefing the media on the state of readiness of schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Paul Colditz
125
Today at 18:08
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
125
Today at 18:11
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Mabasa - CEO at National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa)
125
Today at 18:14
Purchasing managers index remains in depressed territory, suggesting subdued activity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 18:39
Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: FlySafair will prepare to resume a reduced service from 15 June
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair
125
Today at 19:12
Business travel opens up. What to expect?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Oz Desai - General Manager at Corporate Traveller
125
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
125
