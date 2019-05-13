Technobyte

Today at 11:45 Amanzi for Food Today with Kieno Kammies

Sarah Durr

Today at 12:05 The SIU announces the outcomes of PPE tender fraud probe. - Audio. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Load-shedding returns The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom

Today at 12:10 The Commission continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Member of Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, James Selfe- Audio. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 Do we need laws to impeach a former president? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

Today at 12:15 A tea party like no other: Malema & Masina set to meet with Zuma today. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:23 SIU to provide update on probe into PPE scandal The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...

Today at 12:27 Ahmad Kathrada foundation responds to letter to thank India The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Neeshan Balton

Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

Today at 12:27 SA's true death toll from Covid-19 could be among highest in the world per capita, research shows The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist

Today at 12:37 Prasa gunning for axed executives in massive clean up The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Zukiswa Zukie Vuka

Zukie Vuka

Today at 12:37 The amazing state of (some) South African dam levels. - Post Tropical Cyclone Eloise. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...

Today at 12:40 Western Cape's shrinking number of Afrikaans classes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Dr Peter Pluddemann - Senior lecturer in department of language education at University of the Western Cape

Today at 12:41 Eskom has released an announcement that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from today 5 February until Sunday, 7 February. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom

Today at 12:45 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:52 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 12:56 ‘Jaba Jaba’: Ndlovu Youth Choir encourages SA to get vaccinated. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Dr Garth Japhet and the power of storytelling Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Garth Japhet backup landline

Garth Japhet

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - World Cancer Day & the impact lockdown has had on cancer screening and treatment Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Dr Liana Roodt

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

