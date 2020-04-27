Technology and Society with Aki Anastasiou

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with. 30 April 2020 4:59 PM
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19 Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura. 30 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all Local
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg. 30 April 2020 10:49 AM
View all Politics
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 30 April 2020 6:16 PM
View all Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Eusebius McKaiser Show
arrow_forward
Technobyte with Aki Anastasiou
arrow_forward
Technology And Society With Aki Anastasiou

Technology And Society With Aki Anastasiou

On Technology and society this week we look at all the different ways you can have business continuity online and the best ways to stay in touch with loved ones digitally through video conferencing. 



More episodes from Technobyte with Aki Anastasiou

Technology and Society with Aki Anastasiou

27 April 2020 12:06 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technology And Society With Aki Anastasiou

6 April 2020 11:27 AM

On Technology And Society this week we look at how technology is helping fight the Corona Virus but will this erode our privacy in the long term, we also ask the question if the Internet can cope with the current increase in traffic and we look at an app that  is tracking symptoms that are being experienced by people infected with Covid-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technology and Society with Aki Anastasiou

30 March 2020 11:24 AM

On Technology and Society this week we look at how the Houseparty app is bringing people together the Corona Virus lockdown, a new study hopes to help identify people who get the coronavirus early and we review the Samsung Galaxy S20

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technology and society

9 March 2020 11:28 AM

in Technobyte this week we look at how big data is tracking the Corona virus, how you can work remotely and we review the new Cat S52 phone.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technology and society With Aki

2 March 2020 11:23 AM

On technobyte this week we ask if technology is making humans work harder, we look at Flippy the fast food robot and Facebook adds magic to your photos. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technology and Society

24 February 2020 11:25 AM

On Technology and Society this week Twitter is working on a solution to deal with fake news, a powerful new antibiotic discovered using machine learning and chess legend Gary Kasparov reflects on AI. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technology and society

17 February 2020 11:20 AM

On Technology and society this week we look at how technology is predicting where the Corona virus will strike next, AI creates incredibly realistic music and the dangers of using public charging stations for your cellphone. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technology and society

10 February 2020 11:22 AM

On technology and society this week we look at how Indian traffic authorities are using technology to stop hooting, researchers may have found a solution for blind people to see and we review an extraordinary astrology app.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technobyte With Aki

3 February 2020 11:20 AM

On Technobyte this week Facebook gives you more control on who is tracking you, stuff you didn't know your phone could do, and AI is now designing pharmaceuticals. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

‘I’m excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA