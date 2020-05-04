Technobyte with Aki Anastasiou

On Technology and society this week we look at new trends spurred on by the Corona Virus, Google opens up its videoconferencing service and how big data and AI are being used to help scientists study Covid-19
On Technology and society this week we look at all the different ways you can have business continuity online and the best ways to stay in touch with loved ones digitally through video conferencing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Technology And Society this week we look at how technology is helping fight the Corona Virus but will this erode our privacy in the long term, we also ask the question if the Internet can cope with the current increase in traffic and we look at an app that is tracking symptoms that are being experienced by people infected with Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Technology and Society this week we look at how the Houseparty app is bringing people together the Corona Virus lockdown, a new study hopes to help identify people who get the coronavirus early and we review the Samsung Galaxy S20LISTEN TO PODCAST
in Technobyte this week we look at how big data is tracking the Corona virus, how you can work remotely and we review the new Cat S52 phone.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On technobyte this week we ask if technology is making humans work harder, we look at Flippy the fast food robot and Facebook adds magic to your photos.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Technology and Society this week Twitter is working on a solution to deal with fake news, a powerful new antibiotic discovered using machine learning and chess legend Gary Kasparov reflects on AI.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Technology and society this week we look at how technology is predicting where the Corona virus will strike next, AI creates incredibly realistic music and the dangers of using public charging stations for your cellphone.LISTEN TO PODCAST