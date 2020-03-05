Tlholego Ecovillage and Learning Centre

Food critic and Author of Eat-Ting Heritage, Anna Trapido on her top three Super fabulous South African cookbooks for Heritage day.
Namely; SOUTH AFRICAN INDIGENOUS FOODS, KHANYA MZONGWANA’S SH*T’S REAL, LET’S HEAL; EATING IN THE MEANTIME and LIENTJIE WESSELS; GEURE
Author and Food critic, Anna Trapido on the importance of the Rex Union orange season, with The Rex Union being a varietal of Orange that you canonly find in South Africa.
Families get together over Christmas and it is lovely for a while and then quite often it is less lovely. Old irritations and strains emerge. Stupid power struggles from long ago rears their ugly heads, Anna Trapido shares ingredients for a grudge Fudge to refocus your energy on something delicious
The South African National Chef Youth Team are flying to Cairo today to compete in the African Culinary Cup and Author of Eat-Ting, Anna Trapido speaks to Refiloe about it
Phemelo Motene talks to Anna Trapido, Eat-Ting Author, about why we serving tourists such bad food?
