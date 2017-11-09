Kota

What is a Kota ?



The Oxford English Dictionary defines a sandwich as “an item of food consisting of two pieces of bread with a filling between them”.



In so doing it fails to fully recognise South Africa’s distinctive genre of street sandwiches in which a hollowed-out loaf serves as a portable, edible container for everything and anything from bean curries and masala steak to polony, slaptjips, Russian sausages and fried eggs. Sometimes mashed potato is packed into these suitcase-style sandwiches too.