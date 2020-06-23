Car Feature - Advice and valuations

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Volkswagen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Emotions and Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Nixon - Behavioural Finance Expert at Momentum Investments
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Cape Town company agrees to pay R600,000 for excessive pricing of hand sanitser Caprichem has agreed to pay a R500,000 penalty and R100,000 contribution to the Solidarity Fund. 23 June 2020 6:26 PM
Ubuntu Beds allows healthcare workers to sign up for free accommodation Founder Kim Whitaker says they have so far been able to place 205 healthcare workers across the country. 23 June 2020 5:12 PM
OUTA wants municipalities to give ratepayers relief OUTA's strategy and business development executive Julius Kleynhans says any relief at this time will be welcomed. 23 June 2020 4:43 PM
Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings. 23 June 2020 8:15 AM
SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday. 23 June 2020 7:29 AM
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams. 23 June 2020 7:13 PM
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up. 23 June 2020 6:36 PM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
Aza's Car Feature
arrow_forward
Car Feature - Advice and valuations

Car Feature - Advice and valuations

23 June 2020 3:34 PM

Jacob Moshokoa


More episodes from Aza's Car Feature

Car Feature - How does an electronic accelerator work ?

9 June 2020 3:40 PM

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car
Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Downgrading your car

2 June 2020 3:50 PM

Nunben Dixon - Head of Operations at Gumtree Auto 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technical issues with your car

26 May 2020 3:20 PM

Azania speaks to Technical Editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw about why lightweight performance wheels improve performance and he also helps listeners with technical issues that their cars are having

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature: Motor industry under level 3

19 May 2020 3:12 PM

Azania speaks to Eugene Herbert, CEO of Masterdrive about the how the motor industry will be operating under lock down level 3

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature

12 May 2020 3:18 PM

Jacob Moshokoa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car

5 May 2020 3:04 PM

Guest: Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car feature - What happens to license disks, divers licenses during lockdown ?

5 May 2020 2:52 PM

Guest:  Simon Zwane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature -COVID-19 precautions for fleet drivers/drivers

31 March 2020 3:04 PM

 Guest: Eugene Herbert - CEO of Masterdrive 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - The BMW Car Club

17 March 2020 3:12 PM

 Guest: Colin Van Son - Chairperson of the BMW Car Club of South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Gordhan says his dept will try to find funds to pay SA Express employees

23 June 2020 7:06 PM

Q1 unemployment figures a preview of looming jobs bloodbath: economists

23 June 2020 6:40 PM

World health leaders: 'Human activity to blame for diseases like COVID-19'

23 June 2020 6:12 PM

