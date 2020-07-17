Car Feature - Car repossession and how to avoid it

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Relationships: Breakup Sex
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph - Clinical Head: My Sexual Health
Today at 12:05
Clip: Ramaphosa hails Mandela family's 'important gesture' that Zindzi had tested positive for Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:06
Hamba kahle Mkhonto! Zindzi Mandela to be buried next to her mum, Winnie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:09
Clip: Close family friend and EFF Leader, Julius Malema speaks about the late Zindzi Mandela
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Clip: Son Zondwa and sister Zenani lead family at Zindzi Mandela funeral
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:11
Clip: The National Director of Public Prosecutions opened a webinar session of the Attorneys General Alliance Africa on Thursday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:12
Batohi: Powers of authorities vital in fight against COVID-19 related crime
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:13
Mbalula: Taxi industry was on the verge of collapse
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:14
Clip: Mbalula: Public transport windows must be 5cm open
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
QAANITAH HUNTER: What McBride's appointment means for the country's intelligence services
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Today at 12:18
Cosatu to challenge govt’s 100% taxi load capacity concession at Nedlac
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.
Today at 12:21
McBride to Head SSA Foreign Branch
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ayanda Dlodlo- State Security Minister
Today at 12:23
DOOR OF HOPE: Spike in babies being abandoned in SA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nadine Graham - Operations Director at Door Of Hope
Today at 12:27
What is the BIG idea? How the basic income grant could change SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mikhail Moosa is the Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.
Today at 12:27
MIA LINDEQUE: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:35
EWN Sports Wrap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
BONGEKILE MACUPE: Implications of teacher's union boycotts - what changes have been made?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 12:40
PAUL ADAMS: 30 former Proteas express united support for Lungi Ngidi, Black Lives Matter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras
Today at 12:43
New Zealand Rugby says goodbye to South Africa in historic Super Rugby move
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:45
Mandela Day Segment - Mandy Wiener (Clip of her reading)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
WOSA: Small cellars putting out a call for foreign buyers to buy more SA wine to save the industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 12:49
Pamela Kantor joins us to speak about the importance of books and children
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pamela Kantor, Teacher
Today at 12:52
Mandela Day Segment - Cama and Palesa share their initiatives...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
The week that was with Kevin Ritchie: 'It doesn’t have to get any worse, buy your local paper while you still can'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Ritchie - Managing Editor at Saturday Star
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Eskom says no load shedding for rest of week but warns power grid unpredictable The power utility says it brought faulty generation units back to service. 17 July 2020 10:27 AM
WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park Ambassador and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after she passed away earlier this week. 17 July 2020 8:39 AM
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Technical experts flown in to help Eskom and German businesses in SA German Ambassador to SA Martin Schaferthis says this is a contribution to avoid load shedding and kickstart South African economy. 16 July 2020 5:36 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Mum demanding woman in bikini to cover up as sons are staring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 July 2020 8:35 AM
Comedian Frank Caliendo trolls telemarketer by pretending to be Liam Neeson Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 July 2020 8:34 AM
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
The Azania Mosaka Show
Aza's Car Feature
Car Feature - Car repossession and how to avoid it

Car Feature - Car repossession and how to avoid it

17 July 2020 10:41 AM

Guest: Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney 


Car Feature - Why are cars so expensive in South Africa ?

7 July 2020 3:07 PM

 Guest: Mark Dommisse | Chairman  at National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA)

Car Feature - Advice and valuations

23 June 2020 3:34 PM

Jacob Moshokoa

Car Feature - How does an electronic accelerator work ?

9 June 2020 3:40 PM

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car
Magazine

Car Feature - Downgrading your car

2 June 2020 3:50 PM

Nunben Dixon - Head of Operations at Gumtree Auto 

Technical issues with your car

26 May 2020 3:20 PM

Azania speaks to Technical Editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw about why lightweight performance wheels improve performance and he also helps listeners with technical issues that their cars are having

Car Feature: Motor industry under level 3

19 May 2020 3:12 PM

Azania speaks to Eugene Herbert, CEO of Masterdrive about the how the motor industry will be operating under lock down level 3

Car Feature

12 May 2020 3:18 PM

Jacob Moshokoa

Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car

5 May 2020 3:04 PM

Guest: Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

Car feature - What happens to license disks, divers licenses during lockdown ?

5 May 2020 2:52 PM

Guest:  Simon Zwane

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park

Local

[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown

Business

Eskom warns Soweto, Vaal of planned load reduction for today

17 July 2020 11:02 AM

Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance

17 July 2020 10:42 AM

Record day for COVID-19 fatalities takes SA death toll to 4,669

17 July 2020 9:33 AM

