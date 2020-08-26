Car Feature - Advice and valuations

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 15:16
EWN : COSATU reporting back from its CEC
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
125
Today at 15:20
Fita settles tobacco court case with government
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
125
Today at 15:45
Western Cape High Court interdicts the City from carrying out anymore evictions and demolitions during the lockdown period
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sherylle Daas, Legal Resources Centre regional director of the Cape Town office
Guests
Sherylle Daas, Legal Resources Centre regional director of the Cape Town office
125
Today at 15:53
What young people have to say about race and inequality in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kira Erwin Senior researcher, Durban University of Technology
Guests
Kira Erwin Senior researcher, Durban University of Technology
125
Today at 16:10
COSATU wants to go on Strike in October
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mike Shingange
Guests
Mike Shingange
125
Today at 16:20
Prosecutorial offence for fake news
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Emma Sadlier, social media law expert
Guests
Emma Sadlier, social media law expert
125
Today at 16:53
The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande holds media briefing on level 2 plans for post school education &training systems
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 17:11
Eskom board a no show at SCOPA
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
125
Today at 18:09
Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
125
Today at 18:39
B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Guests
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
125
Today at 18:48
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram says Covid-19 is leading to weak demand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Hall - CEO at Adcock Ingram
Guests
Andy Hall - CEO at Adcock Ingram
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Future of Mining
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up