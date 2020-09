Nike hits again with Caster Semenya (Kaepernick campaign boosts sales by 31%)

Today at 10:05 NUMSA AND SACCA PICKETING AT AIRWAYS PARK TO DEMAND FUNDING FOR SAA The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Phakamile Hlubi Majola

Guy Leitch

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Clifford Coonan

125 125

Today at 10:33 Entrepreneurs urged to apply for the SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Andiswa Gumede - SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme Specialist

125 125

Today at 10:35 Cooking with Clement The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Lesego Semenya

Katelyn Allegra

125 125

Today at 11:05 Voluntary and Involuntary Celibacy The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Marelize Swart

125 125

Today at 11:05 The future now with Dr Roze Phillips: The art of losing, why is this important for our work and personal lives. Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Roze Phillips

125 125

Today at 11:32 Back to normal Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 12:10 Are the Hawks investigating strategic fuel fund's sibusiso Gamede for corruption? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Godfrey Moagi - CEO at Central Energy Fund

125 125

Today at 12:15 alleged murder of anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Natalie Zimmelman - CEO at South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA)

Natalie Zimmelman - at ...

125 125

Today at 12:23 ATM revives its motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sbusiso Mnwabe - National spokesperson at African Transformation Movement

125 125

Today at 12:37 Abductions in SA - debunking spike in abductions The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris De Kock - Independent Analyst In Crime And Violence at ...

125 125

Today at 12:40 Abductions in SA - debunking spike in abductions - who is spreading this misinformation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jean Le Roux

Jean le Roux - Disinformation researcher & former investigative journalist at Digital Forensic Research Lab.

125 125

Today at 12:45 SA Rugby returns later this month The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports Freelancer at No Longer With Sunday Times

125 125

Today at 12:52 The news week that was: Glenn Bownes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24

125 125