Nike hits again with Caster Semenya (Kaepernick campaign boosts sales by 31%)

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
NUMSA AND SACCA PICKETING AT AIRWAYS PARK TO DEMAND FUNDING FOR SAA
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi Majola
Guy Leitch
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clifford Coonan
Today at 10:33
Entrepreneurs urged to apply for the SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andiswa Gumede - SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme Specialist
Today at 10:35
Cooking with Clement
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lesego Semenya
Katelyn Allegra
Today at 11:05
Voluntary and Involuntary Celibacy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Marelize Swart
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips: The art of losing, why is this important for our work and personal lives.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Back to normal
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
Are the Hawks investigating strategic fuel fund's sibusiso Gamede for corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Godfrey Moagi - CEO at Central Energy Fund
Today at 12:15
alleged murder of anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie Zimmelman - CEO at South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA)
Natalie Zimmelman - at ...
Today at 12:23
ATM revives its motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sbusiso Mnwabe - National spokesperson at African Transformation Movement
Today at 12:37
Abductions in SA - debunking spike in abductions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris De Kock - Independent Analyst In Crime And Violence at ...
Today at 12:40
Abductions in SA - debunking spike in abductions - who is spreading this misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Jean le Roux - Disinformation researcher & former investigative journalist at Digital Forensic Research Lab.
Today at 12:45
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports Freelancer at No Longer With Sunday Times
Today at 12:52
The news week that was: Glenn Bownes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
Failed manager hired to fix potholes - JRA says it can't dispute his references The agency's Elvis Zwane says they hired Republic Monakedi through a recruitment process they used for other candidates. 17 September 2020 5:10 PM
'Andile Lungisa's concerns are predominantly focused on poor prison conditions' Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa begins his two-year sentence at the North End prison in Port Elizabeth. 17 September 2020 4:09 PM
View all Local
Action SA given mandate by 2.4 million citizens to run for elections - Mashaba Party leader Herman Mashaba says it is time for citizens to elect people who will serve them and not their political needs. 18 September 2020 7:17 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today South Africans bid farewell to the struggle icon at the Westpark Cemetary in Randburg. 17 September 2020 9:44 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 from Sunday There will be increased support for gender-based violence survivors. Restrictions on international travel will be eased. 16 September 2020 7:57 PM
View all Politics
Woolworths earnings plummet, but SA food business shows strong growth Woolworths Holdings has released its annual financial results. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 17 September 2020 8:58 PM
No change to repo rate - 'Perhaps we've seen the bottom of interest rates' Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) on the reasons for the decision announced by SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago. 17 September 2020 8:38 PM
Funding for SAA rescue fails to materialise Business Day journalist Carol Paton says conditions are tough and there is a problem with SAA having very large liabilities. 17 September 2020 5:44 PM
View all Business
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 September 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Woman twerking on man's coffin goes viral and leaves people confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 September 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking it's hand sanitiser Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 September 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Africa
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros
Nike hits again with Caster Semenya (Kaepernick campaign boosts sales by 31%)

Nike hits again with Caster Semenya (Kaepernick campaign boosts sales by 31%)

11 September 2018 7:16 PM

Nike took a risk. Now it’s laughing all the way to bank. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.


More episodes from Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

15 September 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

8 September 2020 7:23 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

1 September 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

25 August 2020 7:59 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

18 August 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

11 August 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

4 August 2020 8:06 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

21 July 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

7 July 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice

30 June 2020 7:29 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

