My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard! - Nando's

Damn right its better than yours! Ad guru Andy Rice loves Nando’s epic new billboard promoting its delicious looking milkshakes.
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST