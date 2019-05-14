DStv tugs at the heartstrings with its new 'Price Lock' promo

Today at 11:32 Western Cape Phase 1 vaccine rollout Today with Kieno Kammies

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:05 State Capture Commission to lay criminal complaint against Jacob Zuma By An Wentzel• 3 February 2021 Former president Jacob Zuma told the Zondo Commission that the inquiry was merely the culmination of an anti-Zuma narrative spanning nearly 30 years. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert

Today at 12:10 Doctors can use Ivermectin to treat covid-19 patients on an urgent basis - court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Today at 12:10 Mkhize launches Electronic Vaccine Data System - here’s how it will work. - and AUDIO The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

Today at 12:15 Compulsory vaccine policy at work? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Thabang Rapuleng - Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

Today at 12:15 Ivermectin court ruling hailed as ’breakthrough for healthcare freedom in Covid-19 battle’ The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum

Today at 12:23 Liquidate SAA without delay - OUTA says The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

Today at 12:23 ATM heads to court over secret ballot The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Vuyolwethu Zungula - President at African Transformation Movement

Today at 12:27 Cosatu Western Cape & GABS discuss safety plan after recent spike of crime on busses The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Malvern De Bruyn

Today at 12:37 Underworld suspect William Stevens shot dead – one week before scheduled court appearance The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT

Today at 12:37 Social Development responds: ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package. Audio The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Lumka Oliphant - Spokesperson at Department Of Social Development

Today at 12:41 Social Development responds: ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Rex Molefe, Chairperson of Social Dev. ECD Inter-Sectoral Integrated Forum

Today at 12:45 SA condemns detention of Myanmar leaders. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Ambassador Anil Sooklal Deputy Director-General responsible for Asia and the Middle East, DIRCO

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:52 Australia's Test tour of South Africa postponed. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent

Today at 12:56 World Read Aloud Day: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Smangele Mathebula - African Story Book

Today at 13:10 On the couch - Galleries greating up for First thursdays Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Krisjan Roussouw

Today at 13:40 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Knowler

Today at 18:11 Illicit Trade in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa

Today at 18:15 Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

