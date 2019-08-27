Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST