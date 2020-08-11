Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Economic and tourism update with David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 09:50
Enough is enough! SA 1st forum civil society handover demands to NPA to act on corruptiom
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Today at 10:08
COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Cartoon drawing courses
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
ISIS members linked to new years eve mosque attack in Verulam KZN, evading arrest..How active are ISIS cells in SA?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Topic is how online learning has been revolutionused by COVID 19 and what employment opportunities could be avail for trainers and facilitators online now
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted The number of national recoveries so far is 426,125, which translates to a recovery rate of 75%. Gauteng has 150,082 recoverie... 11 August 2020 10:38 PM
Funeral costs increase by as much as 25% because of PPE expenses Avbob general manager Pieter van der Westhuizen says have hired more people and converted shipping containers to cold rooms. 11 August 2020 5:52 PM
Van Rooyen blames Madonsela & white-owned media for state capture allegations The former Cabinet minister, during his testimony on Tuesday at the state capture inquiry, accused the former Public Protector of... 11 August 2020 5:46 PM
View all Local
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers. 11 August 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
View all Business
'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career' Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek gives her take on the motherhood penalty. 11 August 2020 5:48 PM
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
View all Sport
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 3:25 PM
[WATCH] South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2020 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros
arrow_forward
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

11 August 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 


More episodes from Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

4 August 2020 8:06 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

21 July 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

7 July 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice

30 June 2020 7:29 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

23 June 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

16 June 2020 7:27 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

9 June 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice "Radio disclaimers"

2 June 2020 7:27 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice

26 May 2020 7:29 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted

World Local

Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told

Business Politics

Eskom's Andre de Ruyter says power cuts to continue until next year

Local

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe govt defends arrests, denies kidnappings and hardship

11 August 2020 7:56 PM

Lebanese call for downfall of president, other officials over Beirut blast

11 August 2020 7:38 PM

Police hunt 6 suspects after robbery at Bryanston jewellery store

11 August 2020 7:27 PM

