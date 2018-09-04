Nando’s burns 'African-nasti' Absa with hilariously cheeky new advertisement

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500 Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
Update on Comair business rescue, domestic and international flights
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 12:10
MPUMALANGA HOD APPEARS IN COURT FOR ALLEGED RSA CITIZENSHIP FRAUD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi
Today at 12:15
South Africa’s options for helping Mozambique fight its insurgency
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Helmoed Heitman
Helmoed Heitman - Sa Correspondent at Jane's Defence Weekly
Today at 12:23
DA believes Moodey is running away - political analyst responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Daniel Silke - Political Analyst & Director at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 12:27
Is the Western Cape the only province still in real lockdown? new data suggests
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Phillip De Wet - Deputy Editor at Maverick Magazine
Today at 12:37
Do we as a country have a culture of dishonesty/ corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angelo Fick - Director of Research at Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI)
Angelo Fick
Today at 12:40
The ‘NEVER AGAIN’ Association notes surge in racism at football stadiums
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 12:46
Constitution for kids?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee-Anne Flack - Author at Constitutional Kids (book)
Today at 12:52
Journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono released from prison but human rights still a concern in Zim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Doug Coltart
Douglas Coltart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Melvill & Moon - high end safari luggage, campaign furniture, and handmade canvas & leather safari accessories
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Melvill - MD at Melvill & Moon
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I wish SA can appoint qualified action people like Eskom CEO André de Ruyter' Listeners weigh in on the suspension of the Eskom managers who led two of its biggest generating plants. 4 September 2020 10:26 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 633,015. There were 2,420 new infections. Gauteng has 211,687 infections to d... 3 September 2020 9:48 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Local
The DA is party that prides itself on its diversity - Natasha Mazzone DA chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council says the party will host a policy conference over the weekend. 4 September 2020 7:26 AM
Mabuza apologises for continued energy supply disruptions Deputy President David Mabuza hopes that the division of Eskom into three separate entities will be completed in 2020. 3 September 2020 4:36 PM
'I've never been charged by the DA,' says John Moodey The former Gauteng provincial leader says he is against virtual hearings because he wants to see his accuser in the face. 3 September 2020 4:09 PM
View all Politics
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case? John Perlman speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi for more on this. 3 September 2020 6:52 PM
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts. 3 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all Business
Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying This talk was filmed and uploaded by the volunteers who organised this TEDx event. 3 September 2020 3:25 PM
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man makes funny plea with City Council to rename boneless chicken wings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 September 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Daughter's singing halted by mother falling through roof mid song Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 September 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] David Blaine flying using only helium balloons goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros
arrow_forward
Nando’s burns 'African-nasti' Absa with hilariously cheeky new advertisement

Nando’s burns 'African-nasti' Absa with hilariously cheeky new advertisement

4 September 2018 7:14 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice loves Nando’s burn of Absa in its funny and more than a little mischievous new ad.


More episodes from Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

1 September 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

25 August 2020 7:59 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

18 August 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

11 August 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

4 August 2020 8:06 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

21 July 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

7 July 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice

30 June 2020 7:29 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

23 June 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

16 June 2020 7:27 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'I wish SA can appoint qualified action people like Eskom CEO André de Ruyter'

Local

The DA is party that prides itself on its diversity - Natasha Mazzone

Politics

Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case?

Business

EWN Highlights

Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith testifies at Zondo Commission over R615k Bosasa 'loan'

4 September 2020 11:09 AM

Struggling entrepreneurs say loadshedding isn’t helping their businesses

4 September 2020 10:13 AM

Eldos celebrates Nathaniel Julies, urged to reclaim community from criminals

4 September 2020 9:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA