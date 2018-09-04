Nando’s burns 'African-nasti' Absa with hilariously cheeky new advertisement

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:32
Update on Comair business rescue, domestic and international flights
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 12:10
MPUMALANGA HOD APPEARS IN COURT FOR ALLEGED RSA CITIZENSHIP FRAUD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
Today at 12:15
South Africa’s options for helping Mozambique fight its insurgency
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 12:23
DA believes Moodey is running away - political analyst responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 12:27
Is the Western Cape the only province still in real lockdown? new data suggests
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 12:37
Do we as a country have a culture of dishonesty/ corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angelo Fick - Director of Research at Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI)
Today at 12:40
The ‘NEVER AGAIN’ Association notes surge in racism at football stadiums
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 12:46
Constitution for kids?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee-Anne Flack - Author at Constitutional Kids (book)
Today at 12:52
Journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono released from prison but human rights still a concern in Zim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Melvill & Moon - high end safari luggage, campaign furniture, and handmade canvas & leather safari accessories
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Melvill - MD at Melvill & Moon
