Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
CCTV and EFF
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:08
Jane Goodall Institute concerned about conflict between baboons and humans
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:20
Recovery Walk-CELEBRATE RECOVERY FROM ALCOHOLISM, ADDICTION AND MENTAL ILLNESS.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Potts - Spokesperson at Mitchells Plain CPF
Guests
Ashley Potts - Spokesperson at Mitchells Plain CPF
125
Today at 10:33
Young group of entrepreneurs build UPS in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Gie
Guests
Alan Gie
125
Today at 10:45
Sheep will never rule the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola
Guests
Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola
125
Today at 11:05
Top pulmonologist on how we are dealing with the pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Roberts
Guests
Brandon Roberts
125
Today at 11:32
Music: Swans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janine Parker
Guests
Janine Parker
125
Today at 11:45
Whats trending with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 12:15
SA economy did NOT shrink by 51 percent
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:40
Nicro responds to RESUMPTION OF INMATE VISITS IN CORRECTIONAL CENTRES AND REMAND DETENTION FACILITIES
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
Guests
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
Skype: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Whitaker
Guests
Kim Whitaker
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up