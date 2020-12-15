Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:10
Public Protector releases 3rd investigation briefing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thando Kubheka
Thando Kubheka
Today at 12:15
WLC on a significant update on the recognition of Muslim marriages in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre
Today at 12:23
Long distance buses ignoring Covid-19 lockdown regulations - Gauteng MEC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 12:27
Solidarity Fund launches festive season campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Tlou - Exec Head: Humanitarian Response & Behaviour Change Pillars at Solidarity Fund
Today at 12:37
Inside Maps Maponyane's icy bike ride to Antarctica with Riaan Manser
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maps Maponyane
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Faizel and the Stars
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
Today at 12:45
Living Hope NPO is helping victims of Masi fire - here's how you can get involved
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Thomas
Today at 12:52
[ADVICE] Cyber criminals are targeting bank accounts over festive season - TymeBank
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cheslyn Jacobs
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Zapiro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jonathan "Zapiro" Shapiro
Today at 13:15
Profile Interview: Selaelo Selota
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Selaelo Selota
Today at 13:35
Profile Interview continues
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Selaelo Selota
Today at 13:40
Food - A summer Christmas with Zola Nene
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zola Nene - ... at Celebrity Chef
Today at 14:05
Short Story Day
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk: Ombudsman for Banking Services - Fraud Free Festive Season
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Reana Steyn, ombudsman for Banking Services
Today at 14:50
Music with Andy Lund
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andy Lund
Latest Local
Teacher's union Sadtu heads to ConCourt over wage bill matter The union wants to challenge a recent ruling over salary hikes after the Labour Appeal Court dismissed the unions application. 21 December 2020 8:46 AM
SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected The infections have increased the number to 921, 922 since the start of the outbreak. 21 December 2020 7:03 AM
'I just felt there is this divine end leading me to paths that made me happy' Former True Love Editor, author, and Chef, Dorah Sitole shares all about her upbringing in Soweto and 40-year culinary journey. 20 December 2020 10:19 AM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
