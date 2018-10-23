My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard! - Nando's

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
The Car Featrue - How Airbags work
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 18:09
Petrol inflation jumps to 33.9% year on year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Local government elections 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
COP26, Eskom and sustainable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul O'Flaherty - Africa Head at EY-Parthenon (EY's Strategy Consulting arm)
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: Eskom says power cuts may be implemented at short notice The utility requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained. 2 November 2021 10:02 AM
Petrol to increase by R1.21 at midnight The Energy Department said diesel goes up by R1.48 while illuminating paraffin will be up by R1.45. 2 November 2021 6:21 AM
Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist News director Katy Katopodis says this is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police. 1 November 2021 2:50 PM
Not true that IEC is ANC and party will not criticise commission - Jessie Duarte The African National Congress acting secretary-general says she is very concerned by the low voter turnout. 2 November 2021 1:00 PM
Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis' Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen as election results trickle in. 2 November 2021 11:39 AM
In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC The commission's vice chairperson Janet Love gives more insight on what transpired on voting day. 2 November 2021 7:55 AM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby. 1 November 2021 7:11 PM
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 November 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:13 AM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros
arrow_forward
My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard! - Nando's

My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard! - Nando's

23 October 2018 7:35 PM

Damn right its better than yours! Ad guru Andy Rice loves Nando's epic new billboard promoting its delicious looking milkshakes.


More episodes from Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

28 September 2021 8:03 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

15 December 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

8 December 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

1 December 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

24 November 2020 7:32 PM

Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

17 November 2020 7:28 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

10 November 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

3 November 2020 7:28 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

27 October 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

20 October 2020 7:24 PM

Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

